Jyoti Malhotra hires senior advocate, to appear in court on June 9

Hisar-based YouTuber and travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra, who is currently in 14-day judicial custody over alleged links with Pakistani intelligence operatives, has appointed senior advocate Kumar Mukesh to represent her in court. She was initially remanded to police custody and later sent to judicial custody by a Hisar court on May 26. Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 9. Malhotra, 33, was arrested on May 16 on charges of espionage and sharing sensitive information with foreign operatives. (HT File)

Malhotra, 33, was arrested on May 16 on charges of espionage and sharing sensitive information with foreign operatives.

Speaking to Hindustan Times over the phone, advocate Kumar Mukesh confirmed that Malhotra’s father, Harish Malhotra, had reached out to him last week. He visited Jyoti in Hisar Central Jail on Wednesday and discussed the case with her.

“I have filed an application seeking all case-related documents from the police,” said Mukesh. “We expect to receive the documents within three to four days. Once we review them, we will move a regular bail application. Jyoti had valid visas for her trips to Pakistan and other countries, and at first glance, the evidence against her seems insufficient to substantiate the espionage charges.”

Mukesh also appealed to the media to refrain from labelling Malhotra a “spy” before a charge sheet is filed and the court delivers its verdict. “Jyoti has told me the police treated her respectfully, and she has fully cooperated during interrogation,” he added.

Previously, Malhotra was represented in court by Defense Legal Aid Counsel (DLAC) lawyers Jogmani Sharma, Deepak, and Nitin. Her father Harish reiterated her innocence and expressed trust in the legal system.

“My daughter is innocent and confident that justice will prevail. She told me not to worry and assured me she hasn’t done anything that would compromise the nation’s sovereignty,” Harish said. “I’ve given her more clothes in jail. We’re placing our hopes in her new lawyer to present a strong case.”

Meanwhile, Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar stated that the investigation has so far uncovered over 12 terabytes of digital data from Malhotra’s three mobile phones and laptop.

“Forensic analysis revealed private chats with at least four individuals identified as Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs), suspected financial transactions, and signs of VIP treatment during her visit to Pakistan. The data is still under examination,” Kumar said.

Malhotra has been charged under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.