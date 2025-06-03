Punjab Police arrests spy for sharing information with Pakistan's ISI during Operation Sindoor

The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a man from Tarn Taran, identified as Gagandeep Singh, for allegedly sharing information about Indian Army movements during Operation Sindoor with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The Tarn Taran Police, in a joint operation, arrested Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Mohalla Rodupur.(Photo for representational purpose only)

Gagandeep Singh was also in contact with Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

The police have also recovered a mobile phone containing intelligence that he shared with the Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), and the details of over 20 ISI contacts.

“Acting swiftly on information received from Counter-Intelligence-Punjab, @TarnTaranPolice, in a joint operation arrests Gagandeep Singh @ Gagan, a resident of Mohalla Rodupur, Gali Nazar Singh Wali, #TarnTaran. Arrested accused had been in contact with the #Pakistan #ISI and Gopal Singh Chawla, sharing sensitive information concerning army movements during #OperationSindhoor,” the Punjab DGP posted on X.

The Punjab DGP said investigations have revealed that he was engaged in “sharing classified details”, including troop deployments and strategic locations, posing a threat to national security.

According to the top cop, Gagandeep Singh had been in touch with Gopal Singh Chawla for the past five years, through whom he was introduced to the Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). He also received payments from PIOs via Indian channels, he said.

“Thorough financial and technical investigations are underway to trace other linkages and establish the full scope of this espionage network. An FIR has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at PS City, Tarn Taran, and further investigation is in progress,” Gaurav Yadav said.

The Punjab Police remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation and will take all necessary actions against those involved in anti-national activities, he said.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on May 7 on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Earlier, police had arrested six persons, including a woman from Malerkotla district, for allegedly spying for Pakistan.