‘Anti-India in spirit’: BJP on Bhagwant Mann's ‘one nation one husband’ remark over Operation Sindoor

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's recent remark mocking Operation Sindoor sparked a political controversy in the country and led to severe criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused him of insulting the Indian Armed Forces. At the centre of the controversy is Bhagwant Mann’s bizarre 'one nation, one husband' quip during a press conference.(HT Photo)

At the centre of the controversy is Bhagwant Mann’s bizarre quip during a press conference, where he referred to reports that the BJP would distribute Sindoor in households, saying, "Will you wear sindoor in Modi's name?" Is this "One Nation, One Husband" scheme?

The phrase “One Nation, One Husband” instantly ignited outrage online and in political circles.

BJP Punjab spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal shared the video of CM Mann's comments on X and said, "Bhagwant Mann crosses all limits! Mocking Operation Sindoor, he shamelessly asks: "Will you wear sindoor in Modi's name? Is this One Nation, One Husband?"

Baliawal clarified that Operation Sindoor was a response to terrorists killing Hindus after checking their religion, with sindoor being a marker used to identify women.

He also accused Mann of having "zero sensitivity" and criticised him for mocking the Indian Army, insulting Veer Naris, and turning sacred symbols into jokes.

The BJP Punjab spokesperson also called for Bhagwant Mann's immediate resignation.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also echoed the sentiment, calling Mann’s remarks “anti-India in spirit.”

"Shameful! Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ridicules Operation Sindoor. Once again, the opposition shows its true face -- Disrespecting our armed forces and belittling a successful military operation. If this isn't anti-India in spirit, then what is?

Operation Sindoor

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor was India’s bold military retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists, which led to the brutal killing of 26 innocent people.

Under the operation, Indian forces targeted nine terror camps and infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 militants linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After India's strike on terror infrastructure, Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control (LoC), as well as attempted drone attacks targeting civilian areas along the border regions.

After an intense exchange of fire, a ceasefire understanding was announced on May 10 following Pakistan's request for a dialogue.

(with PTI inputs)