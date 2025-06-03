'Professional militaries not affected by losses': CDS Chauhan on Operation Sindoor

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday hailed the Indian Armed Forces and said, “Professional military forces are not affected by setbacks or losses.” His statements came in the wake of India's ongoing efforts against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism under Operation Sindoor. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was speaking during a lecture in Pune.(ANI X)

“When I was asked about losses on our side, I said these are not important. The results and how you act are important. It would not be very correct to talk about losses,” CDS Chauhan said.

Speaking at a lecture in Pune, Gen Chauhan also offered an insight into the intent behind Operation Sindoor and said that the aim was "that state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan has to stop."

"State-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan has to stop. India is not going to live under the shadow of terror and nuclear blackmail,” said Gen Chauhan, in a direct public rebuke of Islamabad.

Also Read | Gujarat plans Operation Sindoor memorial park near India-Pakistan border in Kutch: Report

About the swiftness and impact of India's precision strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps, CDS Chauhan said that the Indian armed forces have “raised the bar” in the fight against terrorism.

We have drawn a new line of military operation against terror. We’ve connected terrorism to critical resources — like water — and demonstrated that Pakistan’s strategy to bleed India by a thousand cuts will no longer go unanswered,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Pakistan decided to bleed India by a thousand cuts: CDS Chauhan

CDS Chauhan, while talking about Pakistan's intent against India, said that their army chief, Asim Munir, was spewing venom against India and Hindus just weeks before the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read | 16 Opposition parties demand special Parliament session on Operation Sindoor in letter to PM Modi, AAP skips meeting

"This was no coincidence,” said, adding that the whole starting point of this particular war was the Pahalgam terror attack.

Is terrorism a rational act of warfare? I don't think that's because terrorism has no defined logic. As far as our adversary is concerned, it has decided to bleed India by a thousand cuts. In 1965, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto declared a thousand-year war against India when he addressed the United Nations Security Council,” he further added.

CDS Chauhan on the execution of Operation Sindoor

CDS Chauhan said that the operations folded in eight hours, and Pakistan had to call for a ceasefire.

On the 10th of May, at about 1 am, their (Pakistan's) aim was to get India to its knees in 48 hours. Multiple attacks were launched, and in some manner, they have escalated this conflict, which we had hit only terror targets. Operations which they thought would continue for 48 hours folded up in about 8 hours, and then they picked up the telephone and said they wanted to talk," he said.

Also Read | 'Operation Sindoor' not over yet, we have hit Pakistan thrice inside its home: PM Modi

On May 7, the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor, eliminating nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan. In response, the Pakistani side attempted to target Indian defence and civil installations. India retaliated with precision strikes, destroying several Pakistan air bases. An understanding of the cessation of hostilities was reached on May 10.