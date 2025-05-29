'Operation Sindoor' not over yet, we have hit Pakistan thrice inside its home: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said 'Operation Sindoor' was far from over and warned that India would continue to exact a heavy price on those who sponsor terrorism, asserting that Pakistan has already been hit "three times inside its home." "From this land of Bengal, I, on behalf of 140 crore Indians, declare that 'Operation Sindoor' is not over yet," Modi said.(PMO)

Addressing his first rally in West Bengal since the launch of 'Operation Sindoor' earlier this month, the PM invoked the region's deep cultural and emotional connection with 'sindoor', referring to the traditional ritual of 'Sindoor Khela' observed by Bengali women during Durga Puja, to reinforce India's hardened stance against terrorism.

"Now that I am standing on the sacred land of 'Sindoor Khela', it is only right that we speak about a new resolve against terrorism 'Operation Sindoor'," Modi said to loud cheers.

He added, "On April 22, the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam shook the nation. The pain and anger felt across West Bengal were deeply understood. I could feel your outrage. The terrorists dared to wipe off 'sindoor' from the foreheads of our sisters. But our brave soldiers made them realise the power of that sindoor'."

Also Read | 15k women in Sindoor-coloured sarees to welcome Modi in Bhopal on May 31

"From this land of Bengal, I, on behalf of 140 crore Indians, declare that 'Operation Sindoor' is not over yet," Modi said.

"There was a lot of anger in West Bengal, too, after the barbarity committed by terrorists in Pahalgam. I understood very well the anger and rage that was within you. The terrorists dared to wipe away the 'sindoor' of our sisters. Our army made them realise the power of 'sindoor'," he reiterated.

'Operation Sindoor' was launched by India on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The operation involved precision strikes on terror infrastructure across the border in Pakistan.

Asserting India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, Modi said, "After the Pahalgam attack, India has told the world that if there is a terrorist attack on India, the enemy will have to pay a heavy price for it. Pakistan should understand that we have entered your house and killed you three times."

Also Read | ‘India demolished terror targets on camera so that no one asks for proof’: PM Narendra Modi on Operation Sindoor

While the PM did not spell out the details of the three instances, his remarks are being widely interpreted as a reference to the 2016 surgical strikes following the Uri terror attack, the 2019 Balakot air strikes after the Pulwama bombing, and the recent cross-border strikes as part of 'Operation Sindoor'.

"We destroyed cross-border terror infrastructure, which Pakistan had never thought of. We have hit Pakistan thrice inside their homes," he said.

In a direct rebuke to Islamabad's military establishment, the PM accused Pakistan of institutionalising terrorism.

"Terrorism and mass murder are the biggest expertise of the Pakistani army, because whenever there is an open war, they face defeat," he added.

Modi also invoked historical wounds, linking Pakistan's legacy of terrorism to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

"Ever since it came into existence, Pakistan has only nurtured terror. Pakistan, the country that nurtured terrorism since its inception, has been a breeding ground for terror and violence. It has carried out terrorist attacks on India ever since Partition in 1947. The terror it spread in our neighbourhood — present-day Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) — is also unforgettable," Modi said.

"No one can forget the way the Pakistan Army committed rapes and murders in East Pakistan (present day Bangladesh) and the terror it had unleashed there," he added.

Modi concluded with a stern warning, saying India would relentlessly pursue terrorists across the border and ensure that enemies of peace face the consequences.

"Pakistan has nothing positive to offer to the world. Since its very inception, it has been a breeding ground for terror and violence. But India has changed. We no longer tolerate such cowardly acts. And Operation Sindoor is our firm answer," he declared.