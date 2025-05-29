15k women in Sindoor-coloured sarees to welcome Modi in Bhopal on May 31

Bhopal : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcomed by 15,000 women in Sindoor (vermillion) coloured sarees as a symbolic gesture of gratitude for Operation Sindoor –– India’s direct military response to Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack –– during his visit to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on May 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bhopal on May 31 to mark the commemoration of the 300th birth anniversary of Lok Mata Ahilya Bai, the 18th century ruler of the Malwa kingdom.(AFP)

PM Modi will participate in a women’s conference in Bhopal to mark the commemoration of the 300th birth anniversary of Lok Mata Ahilya Bai, the 18th century ruler of the Malwa kingdom.

The BJP women wing said that the party has chosen 15,000 volunteers, who will wear the vermillion-coloured sarees, from 1,300 mandals to welcome the Prime Minister during the event.

“The vermillion sarees are a tribute to the PM Modi and our armed forces, who gave befitting reply to the terrorism following the Pahalgam incident. The sarees will be provided by the party to the women,” said Madhya Pradesh minister of state Krishna Gaur.

The security arrangements at helipad and venue including traffic management, will be handled entirely by women officer. IPS Sonali Mishra will lead the security operations.

“The women police personnel will accompainy the security detail at the helipad and manage, traffic, stage and crowd management. For the first time, 47 women officers will lead the VIP security,” said a senior officer of police.

BJP state president VD Sharma said, “Even the food and water services will be provided by over 600 women of Self-Helped Groups. The Prime Minister is coming to Bhopal on May 31 to participate in the Women Empowerment Conference and all the arrangements for the program including his welcome and honour will be taken care of by Nari Shakti. This women's conference is dedicated to women empowerment. This conference will create a new history.”