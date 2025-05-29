'We could have done more': Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan after Operation Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted that India demonstrated a powerful yet restrained response to Pakistan’s provocations during Operation Sindoor, highlighting that while Indian forces were capable of inflicting greater damage, the government chose to showcase discipline and strategic coordination to the world. Rajnath Singh addresses the CII Annual General Meeting & Business Summit 2025, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 29, 2025.(PTI)

Addressing the inaugural plenary of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) summit in the capital, Singh emphasized the dual goals of national security and self-reliance, praising the role of the Make in India initiative in bolstering India's defense readiness.

“You saw how we first destroyed the terrorist hideouts and then the enemy's military bases and airbases,” Singh said. “‘Karne ko hum kuch aur bhi kar sakte the’ (We could have done even more), but we presented a great example of coordination of power and restraint to the world.”

Singh stated that Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam was a measured but decisive strike. The operation, launched on May 7, targeted terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, resulting in the elimination of over 100 militants. Following Pakistan’s retaliatory cross-border shelling and drone incursions, India struck back by crippling key military infrastructure across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

Rajnath Singh also underscored that India's approach has now fundamentally shifted in dealing with Pakistan. “We have redesigned and redefined India’s stance against terrorism. From now on, whenever talks happen, they will only be about terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). There will be no discussion with Pakistan on any other issue,” he declared.

“The people of PoK are our own. They are part of our family,” Singh said. “We firmly believe that our brothers, who are today geographically and politically separated from us, will one day surely return to the Indian mainstream, with self-respect and of their own free will.”

He conveyed confidence that the emotional and cultural bond between the people of PoK and India remains strong despite decades of separation. “There are only a handful who have been misled. India has always believed in connecting hearts... the day is not far when our own PoK will return and declare: I am Indian, and I have come back.”