Who is Deepak Mhaskey, replacing Amit Malviya as BJP's new IT cell head?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed Deepak Mhaskey as its new IT cell head as party national president Nitin Nabin rejigged his team to mark a generational shift. Born in 1968, Deepak Mhaskey holds an MSc in Chemistry, a diploma in cement technology, and a certification in computer programming. (X/ Vishnu Deo Sai) Mhaskey’s appointment brings him, a relatively low-profile Chhattisgarh political organiser, to a national role at the centre of the BJP’s digital machinery. The role of social media head was earlier held by Amit Malviya, who seems to be missing from the new Nitin Nabin BJP team. Malviya congratulated Mhaskey, saying the team would achieve newer milestones under him.

Deep Dive Who is replacing Amit Malviya in the BJP's social media department? What experience does Deepak Mhaskey bring to his new role in the BJP? Why did the BJP announce a reshuffle in its leadership team?

“I wish to particularly congratulate Shri Deepak Mhaskey ji, who will be taking over from me as the head of the BJP’s Social Media Department, and the co-conveners, Smt. Priti Gandhi ji, Shri Shivanand Dwivedi ji, Shri Alok Bhatt ji and Shri Arun Yadav ji. I have had the privilege of working closely with each of them over the last decade. I am confident that under their leadership, the BJP’s digital communication will achieve newer milestones and continue to shape India’s public discourse with conviction, creativity and clarity,” Malviya wrote on X. Mhaskey said the BJP's priorities were absolutely clear: win elections to serve the public. "Our entire team will work wholeheartedly towards this using social media. Propaganda will continue to appear in the future, just as it has in the past; however, the truth cannot remain hidden. While propaganda may create a momentary atmosphere, if we consistently provide the right answers over the long term, people's misconceptions are dispelled, and the Bharatiya Janata Party will certainly proceed in that direction," Mhaskey told the media after his appointment.