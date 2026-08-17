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    Amit Malviya dropped, Smriti Irani makes comeback in new BJP team | Check list here

    Nitin Nabin made a new announcement on Monday about reshuffle in the national BJP team. 

    Updated on: Aug 17, 2026, 18:34:28 IST
    Written by Anushka Awasthi
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    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Monday announced a new party team. In the overhaul, key names that were given responsibilities include former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and former Union minister Smriti Irani.

    The BJP dropped Amit Malviya's name from the list, and Smriti Irani was named national general secretary of the party. (X/@amitmalviya; File Photo/ANI)
    The BJP dropped Amit Malviya's name from the list, and Smriti Irani was named national general secretary of the party. (X/@amitmalviya; File Photo/ANI)

    Notably, this rejig within the party comes ahead of assembly elections in various states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

    Also Read | BJP chief Nitin Nabin announces party reshuffle; Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje among list

    Here are the new national appointees:

    Deep Dive

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    No.PositionNameState
    1National Vice PresidentVasundhara Raje ScindiaRajasthan
    2National Vice PresidentTirath Singh RawatUttarakhand
    3National Vice PresidentRam MadhavDelhi
    4National Vice PresidentBaijayant Jay PandaOdisha
    5National Vice PresidentD PurandeshwariAndhra Pradesh
    6National Vice PresidentRekha VermaUttar Pradesh
    7National Vice PresidentVarshaben Narendrabhai DoshiGujarat
    8National Vice President(Dr.) Bharti Pravin PawarMaharashtra
    9National Vice PresidentSardar Manpreet Singh BadalPunjab
    10National Vice PresidentLal Singh AryaMadhya Pradesh
    11National Vice PresidentProf. M. NagarajaKarnataka
    12National Vice PresidentProf. Tariq MansoorUttar Pradesh
    13National Vice President(Dr.) Madhuchandra KarWest Bengal
    14National General Secretary (Org.)B.L. SanthoshDelhi
    15National Joint General Secretary (Org.)ShivprakashMumbai
    16National Joint General Secretary (Org.)Saudan SinghChandigarh
    17National General SecretaryVinod TawdeMaharashtra
    18National General SecretarySunil BansalDelhi
    19National General SecretaryBiplab Kumar DebTripura
    20National General SecretarySmriti IraniUttar Pradesh
    21National General SecretaryDr. Satish PooniaRajasthan
    22National General SecretaryGajendra PatelMadhya Pradesh
    23National General SecretaryHarish DwivediUttar Pradesh
    24National General SecretarySanjay BhatiaHaryana
    25National SecretaryKavita PatidarMadhya Pradesh
    26National SecretaryK. SurendranKeralam
    27National SecretaryDr. Bhola SinghUttar Pradesh
    28National SecretaryDr. Pradip VarmaJharkhand
    29National SecretaryJagdish Ishwarbhai PatelGujarat
    30National SecretaryDr. Sandeep PathakDelhi
    31National SecretaryPhangnon KonyakNagaland
    32National SecretarySangeeta YadavUttar Pradesh
    33National SecretaryAnil AntonyKeralam
    34National SecretaryDr. M. VenkateshanTamil Nadu
    35National SecretaryManoj TiggaWest Bengal
    36National SecretarySiddharth ShambhuBihar
    37National SecretaryDr. Swadesh SinghDelhi
    38National SecretaryMriganka Deo BarmanAssam
    39National SecretaryRohan GuptaGujarat
    40National SecretaryJai PrakashDelhi
    41National TreasurerPiyush GoyalMaharashtra
    42National Joint TreasurerRajesh MangalRajasthan
    43Central Office In-chargeTarun ChughPunjab
    44Central Office SecretaryMahendra PandeyUttarakhand
    45North-East CoordinatorDr. Sambit PatraOdisha
    46North-East Joint CoordinatorRajiv BabbarDelhi
    47All Cells CoordinatorVishnu Datt SharmaMadhya Pradesh
    48All Cells Joint CoordinatorRituraj SinhaBihar
    49All Cells Joint CoordinatorVishnu Vardhan ReddyAndhra Pradesh
    50Media ConvenorAnil BaluniUttarakhand
    51Media Co-ConvenorAshish Usha AgrawalMadhya Pradesh
    52Media Co-ConvenorPradeep BhandariDelhi
    53Media Co-ConvenorSiddharth YadavDelhi
    54Social Media ConvenorDeepak MhaskeyChhattisgarh
    55Social Media Co-ConvenorPriti GandhiMaharashtra
    56Social Media Co-ConvenorShivanand DwivediDelhi
    57Social Media Co-ConvenorAlok BhattUttarakhand
    58Social Media Co-ConvenorArun YadavHaryana

    The saffron party has brought in many new faces, including Kavita Patidar, K Surendran, Manoj Tigga, and Sandeep Pathak, to its team.

    Also Read | BJP starts youth outreach to change narrative against government after CJP-led student protest

    No.MorchaNameState
    1Yuva MorchaDr. Hemang JoshiGujarat
    2Mahila MorchaRoop Kumari ChoudharyChhattisgarh
    3OBC MorchaAmarpal MauryaUttar Pradesh
    4Kisan MorchaBansilal GurjarMadhya Pradesh
    5SC MorchaShivesh Kumar RamBihar
    6ST MorchaDr. Mannalal RawatRajasthan
    7Minority MorchaKunwar Basit AliUttar Pradesh

    Also Read | ‘Middle class is being looted’: Shehzad Poonawalla’s last remarks before official resignation from BJP

    The BJP dropped Amit Malviya's name from the list, and Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as social media convenor.

    PM Modi congratulates new office bearers of BJP

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the newly appointed national office bearers of the party.

    “Congratulations to the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the Party,” he said.

    Expressing his confidence in the team, the PM wrote, “This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. I am confident they will give their best in strengthening our Party and focussing on public service. My best wishes to them.”

    Speaking about the new office bearers, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, "I was delighted when the list for the BJP's national team was released. Look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the way he assembles his team. He creates a blend of representatives from every state and region, people with diverse professional backgrounds and experience, alongside energetic new faces. We consider ourselves fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Modi ji."

    The latest announcement comes around six months after Nitin Nabin took over as party chief.

    • Anushka Awasthi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Anushka Awasthi

      Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More

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