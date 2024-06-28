Yelling, littering, passing theplas: Misbehaving Indian tourists go viral again. 5 etiquettes to follow when traveling

Atithi Devo Bhava, the basic tenet of traditional Indian hospitality, is centered around treating the guest like a god. However, some Indians traveling abroad have taken this too seriously and developed a god-complex. Time and again, videos of unruly Indians misbehaving abroad resurface, leaving us squirming in second-hand embarrassment. Perhaps the Indian jugaad mentality has inculcated a sense of entitlement, as we are used to getting our way, or more like ‘forcing’ our way on others. Some basic lessons in good travel etiquettes will go a long way for our desi travellers.

These travellers refuse to follow local norms, instead clinging to their familiar habits from home, with no regard for those around them. Understandably, our soul is Indian wherever we go, but that doesn't excuse exporting the kind of rowdiness tolerated back home. (Also read: Woman quits work from home job as mom kept assigning chores: 5 tips on setting up right boundaries for WFH)

This fixation on jugaad even in foreign countries ushers in a bad rep for all Indians abroad, reinforcing the existing negative stereotypes. Not only are foreigners fed up with this boisterous behaviour, but Indian travellers also facepalm in frustration when they encounter such behaviour from their countryfolk abroad.

X buzzed lately with viral videos of an Indian party's misbehaviour during a Kenya safari. A woman shared video and photos of Indian men and women causing chaos, littering and touching animals. She implored every Indian to be civil, reiterating the responsibility each Indian has when they travel as they represent their nation.

Another X user recounted witnessing an Indian man bickering with a cashier in Singapore and a person recalled Indian tourist raising objections to the decor at a Mughlai restaurant in Germany.

These instances are not a good look for you or those around you. Here are some tips to maintain basic civility when you travel abroad.

Read up about the place and its customs

Indian customs can differ greatly from those you'll encounter abroad. To ensure a respectful, memorable, and enjoyable trip, brush up on local etiquette and dress code. Researching the destination's cultural norms allows you to blend in seamlessly and appreciate the place. Don’t assume you know everything, based on your preconceived notions, they might be stereotypes. Traveling is a wonderful opportunity to learn, and not confirm your stereotypes.

Don’t expect Indian food everywhere

This is an erroneous expectation that every restaurant or hotel will have Indian food. Ground yourself, Indian food is not universal. No matter how homesick you are, open your palate to the local flavours. And again, no matter how comforting your Indian snacks are, don’t go around with aloo bhujia in your bag and share it with your family while you are sightseeing. It creates an awful lot of mess with the crumbs dropping everywhere, showing immense disrespect to the people around.

Don’t litter

Despite the Indian government running elaborate campaigns on cleanliness, old habits die hard. Casual littering on Indian roads is not uncommon, with thoughts like, "It’s just a candy wrapper, what’s the harm?" However, this behavior is not tolerated abroad. Many places are very particular about cleanliness and hygiene, with strict rules and regulations for public health, and your casual littering can get you penalised. So hold your horses and your trash until you find a bin.

Leave behind your frugal mentality in India

Entitlement should be left behind in India. When you travel abroad, you represent 1.44 billion Indians. Bargaining is India’s favourite pastime and conversations aren’t lively unless your neighbours can hear you. But these casual behaviours like jumping the queue, excessively bargaining, and taking hotel toiletries are normal in India but may not be abroad. Every Indian traveling abroad is an ambassador for their homeland. It is especially important to tone down and make room for adjustments, for new experiences. Please be mindful and respect the personal space of those around you.

Be open-minded, don’t judge

Humans around the world are not one-size-fits-all. You are bound to encounter different dressing styles, gender expressions, social behaviour, and cultural norms. Many things may seem unconventional to you. Don’t gawk at or mock things unfamiliar to you. Instead, try to do better and embrace your humanity by letting go of prejudices. Be open to new experiences that foreign cultures have to offer. We tend to stay in their comfort zone, so anything different has the potential to unsettle them. To minimize surprises, it is recommended to do thorough research beforehand. When in doubt, politely engage with the locals.

Be open to experiences and enjoy. Don’t let your bucket list moment turn into a viral video on Twitter.