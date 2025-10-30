Love stargazing and wilderness? 5 destinations in North India to go camping under the stars

Are you in need of a fresh break? Away from all the buzzing screens, gadgets and deadlines? To unplug from the hectic life and breathe for a while, trade your laptop screens for starry nights and concrete walls for open meadows. Camping is one of the options to slow down and unwind, taking a step back from the monotonous daily routine. Calm down and embrace peace under the stars as you go camping. (Picture credit: Freepik )

To understand which are the best destinations for camping under the night sky, travel expert Ravi Gosain, President, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), shared with HT Lifestyle that North India has some diverse landscapes for campers.

“The majority of these locations are situated in areas with little to no light pollution, well-distant from urban areas, making them very suitable for astrophotography and tranquillity during the night," he said. "In other words, regardless of whether you are situated in the snowy desert of Spiti or the golden sand dunes of Jaisalmer, camping here is not just a trip but a spiritual pilgrimage.”

There are some off-beat locations where light pollution is less as they are far from urban areas, making them suitable for camping under the skies, astrophotography and other night activities.

Here are the 5 destinations Ravi recommended, along with why they stand out, the best time to visit and what you can do there:

1. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Referred to as ‘Little Tibet,’ Spiti has a pure, high-altitude desert with no light pollution and the best conditions for observing stars. What to do: Set up a tent at Kibber or Chicham Bridge, see the Milky Way glitter and visit monasteries like Key and Tabo.

Set up a tent at Kibber or Chicham Bridge, see the Milky Way glitter and visit monasteries like Key and Tabo. Best time: May to September.

2. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh is a commune along the Ganges river on where camping sites are relaxing, and riverside positions are almost untouched by nature and pollution. What to do: Go river rafting, take yoga as your motto at sunrise, or have a bonfire at the riverside during the night.

Go river rafting, take yoga as your motto at sunrise, or have a bonfire at the riverside during the night. Best time: October to March.

3. Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Shrouded in the Great Himalayan National Park, the valley is usually referred to as the cradle of nature, a pristine and green one. What to do: Re-experience the wildness of the Tirthan River by trekking, fishing, or simply meditating under a star-studded sky.

Re-experience the wildness of the Tirthan River by trekking, fishing, or simply meditating under a star-studded sky. Best time: March to June and September to November.

4. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

The Thar Desert gives India one of the major places for stargazing, thereby rendering this destination a ‘must-visit’ for astronomers as well as sky gazers. What to do: Other than desert safaris and cultural shows, you can spend a night on the sand dunes gazing at the stars.

Other than desert safaris and cultural shows, you can spend a night on the sand dunes gazing at the stars. Best time: October to February.

5. Chopta, Uttarakhand

It is also called 'Mini Switzerland of India', because of lush meadows and sweeping views of the Himalayas. What to do: Go trekking in scenic trails like the Tungnath Temple Trek.

Go trekking in scenic trails like the Tungnath Temple Trek. Best time: March to June and September to November.

To rejuvenate, try connecting with nature instead of constantly connecting to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Sometimes the efficient way to recharge is to switch off and go outdoors.