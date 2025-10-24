Crowds stressing you out on trips? 5 tips for introverts to travel stress free

Travel is one such bucket list item you will find on almost everyone's list. It's one of the intrinsic human instincts to explore and seek adventure. But with travel becoming a popular leisure activity, destinations are getting more crowded by the year. Social media has also accelerated travel, positioning the concept of wanderlust as something aspirational. Often, travel influencers venture off to underrated gems or the latest trending street food, giving visibility to new places. Introverts prefer calming places to visit. (Picture credit: Freepik)

But this means the footfall in tourist destinations is also overwhelming, especially for introverts who prefer quiet spaces. Long lines, sweltering crowds and loud chatter may second-guess introverts about the trip they are on as they begin to stress out.

To understand how introverts can go around with their trip planning hassle-free, HT Lifestyle reached out to travel expert, Aviral Gupta, CEO at Zo World and Zostel, who shared his insights on how an introverted person can travel easily without feeling exhausted.

Describing the motivation of travel for introverts, he said,"Introverts travel; they just do it differently. They don’t chase crowds; they chase calm. For them, travel isn’t an escape. It's a reflection. A way to tune out the noise and tune into themselves."

One of the biggest misconceptions about introverts is that they are anxious or shy in situations which involve people. And on trips, you encounter a lot of people. But the truth is a bit different. Introverts like to set their own pace, instead of following whatever standard must-follow itinerary everyone else seems to be chasing.

“Travelling as an introvert isn’t about hiding, it's about handling the world in your own rhythm,” Aviral also agreed that introverts prefer to choose their own rhythm on trips.

Another misconception is that travel appears to be off-limits because an introvert is a homebody. In reality, they do love new experiences, but just go about it differently. “There are those who thrive on making instant friends, swapping stories, and filling evenings with laughter. And then there are travellers who prefer quiet corners and slow mornings; who find comfort in stillness," the travel expert explained.

And indeed, a trip is not just about the number of people they meet, but about the meaningful experiences for introspection.

Aviral shared these 5 tips on how introverts can efficiently plan a trip without stressing out:

1. Redefine what travel means

Travel doesn’t have to mean constant socialising or ticking boxes off an itinerary. Try slow travel and spend more time in fewer destinations.

Instead of trying to ‘see everything,’ pick one neighbourhood or village.

Be intentional about solitude. It’s okay to eat alone, to explore without company, or to skip a crowded excursion in favour of reading by a window. The goal isn’t to isolate yourself; it's to find peace in your own company.

2. Planning for comfort

For introverts, comfort is control; knowing what to expect means having the freedom to enjoy what’s unexpected.

Stay: Pick places that match your energy: small, quiet, and scenic.

Pick places that match your energy: small, quiet, and scenic. Pack for comfort, not just function: Bring items that help you feel grounded, like noise-cancelling headphones, your favourite playlist, a book or Kindle, your journal, and snacks.

Bring items that help you feel grounded, like noise-cancelling headphones, your favourite playlist, a book or Kindle, your journal, and snacks. Plan downtime: Plan downtime the way others plan sightseeing. Keep breathing space between activities. If you’re out all morning, keep afternoons light, maybe a coffee shop stop or a nap.

Plan downtime the way others plan sightseeing. Keep breathing space between activities. If you’re out all morning, keep afternoons light, maybe a coffee shop stop or a nap. Reduce decision fatigue: Save restaurants, routes, and hideaway spots on Google Maps before you go. That way, when your brain’s tired, your plan can run on autopilot.

3. Choose destinations that match your energy

Try these alternatives to popular, crowded destinations:

A. Ramgarh instead of Nainital

B. Kotgarh instead of Shimla

C. Bundi instead of Jaipur

D. Pedong instead of Kalimpong

Pro tip: When possible, travel off-season. You’ll find the same sunsets and scenery, minus the queues and chatter. And when you can, stay longer in one place.

4. Socialise, don’t overexert

Introverts don’t avoid people; they just prefer selective company. Connection, not crowds. When you socialise, keep it short and meaningful.

Join experiences that have natural time limits: a pottery class, a cooking workshop, a guided trail. You’ll meet locals and fellow travellers without committing to long, draining engagements.

If you feel overwhelmed, visit calming places like:

A. Quiet café

B. Corner bench in a park

C. Temple courtyard

D. Room’s balcony with tea and headphones

5. Managing energy and anxiety

When your energy dips, use small grounding techniques: