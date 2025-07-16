Last-minute trip? 13 secret light packing hacks that can save your day

Everyone has an innate globetrotter within them that makes them want to plan a spontaneous weekend trip every other month. After all, nothing beats the adrenaline rush of travel; it’s all about saying yes to wherever the wind takes you. But it's the packing that delivers a brutal reality check, weighing you down (quite literally,) turning the go-with-the-flow mood more into a sweaty struggle of dragging luggage, sitting atop the suitcase lid and wrestling with zippers and of course, the dreaded, sore shoulders. Organise and plan properly so that your trip stays fuss-free.(Shutterstock)

But smart packing takes care of all these issues in a jiffy. By understanding certain key rules, from packing techniques to eliminating non-essentials based on utility, your luggage won't be a burden on your breezy travel spirit. Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, CEO and Co-Founder of Zostel, shared with HT Lifestyle how one can ‘smartly’ pack their suitcase.

Commenting about how packing a suitcase is more about freedom to travel rather than just extra baggage fees, he said, “Today, as travel becomes more ambitious and global than ever, the true art of the modern explorer lies not in accumulating things, but in mastering the power of travelling light. Packing your bags lighter isn’t just about saving baggage fees or skipping the luggage carousel; it’s about travelling with freedom, confidence, and clarity. The lighter your bag, the lighter your mind and the more open you are to new experiences, people, and places.”

Dharamveer Singh Chouhan shared with us an exhaustive guide to smart packing, covering 13 key rules:

1. Less stuff, less stress

Packing light starts in your head, not your suitcase. Instead of asking, “What might I need?”, ask, “What will I actually use?” Every extra item adds weight and complexity.

A streamlined bag helps you breeze through airports, hop into local buses, and explore winding alleys without strain. Travelling is about freedom, not about carrying your wardrobe on your back.

2. Choose the right bag

Your bag sets the tone. A lightweight backpack, soft duffel, or compact cabin-size suitcase can transform how you move.

Prioritise those with multiple compartments, easy to organise, and quick to access. Remember, the best bag isn’t the biggest; it’s the one you can carry up a flight of stairs without a second thought.

3. Make a list, and stick to it

Impulse is the enemy of light packing. Start a digital list days in advance, adding essentials you remember over time.

Include clothing, toiletries, electronics, documents, and small comforts. Before packing, challenge yourself: remove at least two ‘nice to have’ items you’ll probably never use.

4. Pack by activity, not by outfit

Think about your real plans: walking city tours, lazy beach days, café hopping, or short hikes.

Pack versatile pieces that suit multiple scenarios rather than entire outfits for ‘what if’ situations.

Travelling is unpredictable, but you rarely regret packing less; you often regret packing too much.

5. Try mix and match

Neutral colours, quick-dry fabrics, and layering pieces create endless combinations.

A single lightweight dress can work for day sightseeing and a dinner out.

Quick-dry shirts or shorts double for beachwear and town exploring.

A scarf can be a blanket, a head cover, or a makeshift pillow. With a bit of creativity, your smaller wardrobe becomes surprisingly flexible.

6. Toiletries downsized

Large bottles weigh you down and often leak. Transfer essentials into travel bottles or use solid shampoo and soap bars.

Keep everything in a clear, spill-proof pouch.

Focus on daily-use items, not your entire bathroom shelf.

If you need something extra, chances are you’ll find it locally.

7. Packing techniques that save space

Rolling clothes prevents wrinkles and saves space. Packing cubes keep items organised and compact.

Tuck socks inside shoes and fill small gaps with underwear or chargers.

Organised packing makes repacking each morning faster and stress-free.

8. Keep tech to a minimum

Phones now double as cameras, notebooks, and maps. Add a compact power bank and a universal adapter.

Avoid packing laptops or tablets unless truly necessary.

Even your camera gear should match your trip’s purpose: sometimes a smartphone is all you need to capture the moment.

9. Wear the bulky stuff

Wear heavy things like a big hoodie or shoes during transit. Not only does this free up bag space, but layered clothing keeps you comfortable in chilly flights or early morning departures.

Lightweight layers offer flexibility without the need for extra bulk in your bag.

10. Plan to do laundry

For longer trips, carry a small laundry bar or travel detergent.

Washing clothes mid-trip reduces the need to pack fresh outfits for every day. Hotels, hostels, and even local laundromats often offer quick laundry services.

11. Go digital, travel paper-free

Instead of carrying printouts of tickets and hotel bookings, save them on your phone or in a cloud folder.

Take photos of IDs and keep a copy offline. It lightens your load and keeps important info accessible even if the internet is patchy.

12. Be sustainable

Sustainable choices start in your suitcase. Bring a reusable water bottle, a cloth bag, and avoid single-use toiletries.

Supporting local shops instead of mass-produced souvenirs reduces your environmental impact and keeps your bag lighter, too.

13. Keep a small ‘essentials pouch’ handy