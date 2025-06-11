Sitting for too long at work? 5 exercises to undo desk damage on neck, back, shoulders, and hip

Sitting for long hours is the new smoking, and people who sit at a desk for work for long hours often suffer as the poor posture affects their joint and spine health. Shoulder, neck, back and hip are the common areas of pain, along with reduced energy and poor posture. But if you regularly do some exercises, whether while sitting at your desk or after coming home, a quick five-minute session before going to bed, and make it a habit, you can counter the damage caused by desk-bound living. Sitting for long hours make your posture poor, which inevitably affects your neck and back. (Shutterstock)

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga expert and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared 5 exercises and yoga poses a desk-bound person can include in their daily routine to ease the long hours of strain on the back, shoulder and hips:

1. Seated Cat-Cow Stretch

Benefit: Extends the spine and soothes back and neck tension.

How to do it:

Sit on the edge of a chair with your feet on the floor.

Put your hands on your knees.

Inhale, arch the back, and lift the chin and chest (Cow).

Exhale, curve the spine, and tuck the chin to chest (Cat).

Repeat for 5–8 breaths.

2.Standing forward fold with arm sway

Benefits: Stretches hamstrings and relieves lower back tension.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet about as wide as your hips, with arms by your side.

Slowly bend forward at the hips, allowing your upper body to dangle.

Grasp opposite elbows and sway gently side to side.

Hold for 30–60 seconds, breathing deeply.

Here's the classic forward fold:

3. Low Lunge with side stretch

Benefits: Opens hips and lengthens the spine.

How to do it:

Step one foot forward into a lunge, with the back knee on the ground.

Bring the arms overhead.

Grasp the opposite wrist and bend over to the front leg side, gently leaning.

Hold for 5 deep breaths and then switch.

4. Thread-the-needle shoulder opener

Benefits: Relaxes shoulder and upper back tightness.

How to do it:

Start on hands and knees (tabletop).

Slide the right arm underneath the left, laying your right temple and shoulder on the ground.

Keep the left arm extended forward and hips high.

Hold 5–7 breaths, and then switch sides.

5. Legs-up-the-wall pose

Benefits: Encourages circulation and alleviates fatigue.

How to do it:

Sit along the side of a wall.

Swing legs up the wall as you recline, creating an L shape.

Rest arms by sides, palms upward.

Remain here for 5–10 minutes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.