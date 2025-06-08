Unable to do push-ups? Try these 10 exercises to gain strength

Push-ups are one of the most effective bodyweight exercises When done regularly with proper form and high reps, they can help you build serious muscle mass in your chest, shoulders, and triceps. But if you are a beginner, push-ups can feel very challenging. You get down on the floor, try to push yourself up and nothing happens. Or maybe you manage one rep, and then your arms give out. If you are struggling, try certain exercise to help you push your limits for push-ups! Push-ups can help build muscle mass.(Adobe Stock)

Don't lose heart if you haven't been able to do push-ups. The real issue might not be the push-up itself, it is that your upper body just isn’t strong enough yet. To do push-ups properly and increase your reps, you first need to build strength in your chest, shoulders, and arms. So start with exercises that improve your push-up performance. These targeted moves will help you gain the strength, balance, and stamina needed to not only do push-ups but to actually get better at them every day.

Exercises to improve push-ups

Here are 10 best exercises to improve your push ups, suggested by fitness expert Bhavna Harchandrai:

1. Wall push-ups

It can help build upper body and core strength. To perform it, stand facing a wall, hands shoulder-width apart, and perform push-ups against the wall.

2. Incline push-ups

This exercise strengthens the chest, shoulders, and triceps. It is easier than full push-ups but more challenging than wall push-ups. To perform it, place your hands on an elevated surface (like a bench, table, or box), keep your body in a straight line, and perform push-ups.

3. Diamond wall push-ups

It intensely targets the triceps and inner chest, helping to improve the arm strength necessary for a full push-up lockout. To do it, perform wall push-ups with your hands forming a diamond shape (thumbs and index fingers touching).

4. Knee push-ups

When practiced regularly, this exercise can build strength in the chest, arms, and core. Start in a push-up position but with your knees on the ground, maintaining a straight line from head to knees.

5. Negative push-ups

It builds strength and improves muscle control and endurance. When done regularly, it can improve push-ups. To perform it, lower yourself slowly from the top of a push-up (plank) to the ground in 5–10 seconds, then reset.

6. High plank holds

It helps develop full-body stability and awareness and is a great exercise to correct posture. To perform it, hold a high plank position (arms extended, body straight) for 30–60 seconds.

7. Scapular push-ups

It improves shoulder blade control and helps build the upper back, enhancing push-up stability. To do it, get into a high plank position and retract (pinch) and protract (spread) your shoulder blades without bending your elbows.

8. Dumbbell chest press

It builds pushing strength, critical for upper body development. To perform it, lie on a bench or the floor and press dumbbells from your chest upward, then lower them under control.

9. Tricep dips on bench/chair

It isolates the triceps, a key muscle in push-ups. It can also build arm definition and endurance. To perform it, sit on a sturdy bench, slide off with your hands supporting you behind, and lower and lift your body using your triceps.

10. Front dumbbell raises

It strengthens the front shoulders and supports pressing movements. To perform it, stand holding dumbbells at your sides, raise them straight in front of you to shoulder level, then lower slowly.

How to do push-ups?

Push-ups might look simple, but if you are new to them, they can be pretty tough! Doing them with the right form is important to avoid injury and get the best results. So, follow these 7 easy steps to perform a proper push-up:

Start in a high plank position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Make sure your body forms a straight line from your head to your heels.

Engage your core and glutes to keep your body stable and avoid sagging or arching your back.

Inhale deeply as you bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor, going as low as you can without letting your body touch it

Pause for a second, then push through your palms to raise your body back up to the starting position. Exhale as you rise.

Keep your neck neutral and avoid locking your elbows.

These exercises will help you gain strength. (Adobe Stock)

Do 3 sets of 12-15 repetitions.

Why should you do push-ups every day?

Push-ups are one of the best full-body exercises that work multiple muscle groups at once, and they need no equipment! When done properly, it mainly targets your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core, while also engaging your back and legs. According to the International Journal of Fitness, push-ups help improve upper body strength, build muscle, and enhance balance and posture.

Doing push-ups regularly can also boost your metabolism and help burn calories, making them beneficial for weight loss as well. Plus, they improve functional fitness, which means you will feel stronger while doing everyday movements like bending, standing up, lifting weights, etc.