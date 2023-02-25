Travel in style: Fashionable clothes and accessories to make your weekend trip extra special

Heading out for a weekend getaway? Whether you're off to the beach or exploring a new city, having the right clothing and accessories is key to a stress-free and stylish trip. With so many fashion options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to figure out what to pack. Luckily, we've got you covered with a list of the must-have fashionable clothes and accessories for a weekend trip. From versatile pieces to trendy accessories, these items will keep you looking and feeling your best throughout your weekend adventure. So, get ready to pack your bags and make a fashion statement on your next weekend getaway! (Also read: Fashion tips for women to ace workwear from morning meetings to dinners )

Deepali Mathur, Founder and Designer at House of Mayah, shared with HT Lifestyle, the top fashionable clothes and accessories you must have for a weekend trip.

1. Must-have sneaker shoes

Not only are sneakers comfortable, but they can also give you the most stylish look. (Pexels)

Sneakers are a must-have. They are perfect for a weekend trip because they are comfortable and versatile. You can wear them when you are exploring new places, hiking, or just running errands. Opt for a pair that goes well with any outfit, and make sure they are comfortable enough for extended wear.

2. White t-shirt and denim for the casual look

There's no way you can go wrong with this look. Add some swag to it with a snapback or skip it and be casual. (Instagram )

For a casual look or a day out exploring the city or sightseeing, you want to be comfortable yet stylish. Pair a classic white t-shirt with a pair of distressed denim shorts and comfortable sneakers. Accessorise with a crossbody bag, sunglasses, and a hat for a trendy yet practical look.

3. Jumpsuit and maxi dress for evenings

Both maxi dresses and jumpsuits can be fashionable and comfortable choices for a variety of occasions, and can be styled in different ways to suit your personal taste and preferences.(Instagram )

Another must-have, especially if you're planning an evening outdoors or a dinner date is to opt for a chic jumpsuit or a maxi dress that is both comfortable and fashionable. Pair it with some strappy sandals and minimal jewellery for a sophisticated look.

4. Sportswear for adventures

Sportswear can be a comfortable and practical choice for travel, especially if you plan on engaging in physical activities or spending time outdoors. (Instagram/@anushkasharma)

In addition to the casual styling or the fancy dinner, if you plan on hiking or participating in any outdoor activities, you'll want to wear clothes that are functional. A pair of high-waisted leggings, a sports bra, and a moisture-wicking top is perfect for a day of outdoor adventures. Accessorise with a fanny pack or a backpack for a hands-free experience.

Going on a weekend trip is an excellent way to break away from the monotony of everyday life. However, packing can be a hassle if you're not sure what to bring. It's essential to pack wisely to make sure you have everything you need without overpacking. Remember to keep it simple and comfortable, and you'll be sure to have a great time.

