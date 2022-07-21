Fashion tips for women to ace workwear from morning meetings to dinners

The arrival of 2020 altered everyone's lives all over the world with the Covid-19 pandemic and the months of lockdowns that followed but while the historic year will be remembered in large and small ways, it will also be recalled for all the unusual things it did - one being the change it brought to our working lives. A large portion of the world witnessed a shift in office culture as working from the couch and Zoom-based meetings ruled our lives, became the new normal and traditional office attire was all but obsolete.

Fast forward to 2022 and we are no longer working from home and our work rhythms have irreversibly changed, prompting us to reconsider our workwear. Comfort dressing has taken over our lives as a result of the pandemic and as we return to our working lives, the freedom of wearing comfortable silhouettes to work is essential but when investing in workwear, don't forget to consider wardrobe essentials, such as endlessly versatile ensembles that serve as the foundation of any successful closet.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dipti Tolani, Founder of Salt Attire, shared, “Workwear like work itself is evolving and it’s important to be comfortable at all costs. Physical offices or work from home, the garments we choose should be pleasant on the skin as well as make us feel good and give that extra dose of confidence to seize the day. I believe in having a versatile wardrobe, where the pieces go from day to night effortlessly.”

She highlighted, “A sophisticated work dress is our solution to a summer wardrobe dilemma. What's the best part? Workwear for the office is no longer limited to a pantsuit or pencil skirt with a crisp shirt in a corporate palette of grey, black, or navy. High-waisted pants and brightly coloured shirts are both valued equally. Dresses with a variety of patterns, prints, and textures should be considered. A smart blazer can dress up even the most basic outfits.”

Dipti Tolani suggested, “You should also use reputable tailoring. Choose a style that fits well on your shoulders and checks the length of the hemline and sleeves. While white shirts will always be a wardrobe staple, why not try a trendy colour like zingy green or chocolate brown? Your co-workers will be curious about your outfit.”

Toss caution to the wind and let your inner fashionista shine at work as well. With so many styles to choose from, so many options and expert advice, achieving 9 am to 9 pm looks are no longer a chore. With these workwear fashion tips, women can walk into morning meetings with their heads held high and their fashion foot forward into evening soirees.