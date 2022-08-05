Travelling tips: 5 safety essentials when planning a weekend getaway

Those in India can't keep calm as they await a four-day long weekend, courtesy the Raksha Bandhan festival and Independence Day celebrations and if you, like us, are planning to travel or opt for a weekend getaway, mind if we point out that safety is a vital factor to be considered when planning your trip? With coronavirus pandemic ongoing and the recent cases of Monkeypox virus shooting up in the country, it is necessary to keep yourself prepared so that you can keep the unwanted discomforts at bay and thoroughly enjoy your mini vacation.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Radha Chowgule Gupta, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist at Zarah Medical and Cosmetic Skin Clinic, listed top 5 essentials to keep in mind while planning your next weekend getaway to make your experience smooth and hassle free:

1. Mask - Covid-19 is not over yet but many of us have forgotten this fact. We still need to be very cautious of us and our surroundings. A mask should be worn at all times when outside for our own safety. Wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently. Wearing a well-fitted mask along with vaccination, self-testing and physical distancing, helps protect you and others by reducing the chance of spreading Covid-19.

2. Sanitizer - Take regular sanitizers or opt for one that coats the skin with an invisible, impervious yet non-toxic bionic shield for efficient hygiene and safety. The shield should stay active for extended periods and not lose its effectiveness throughout the day, be free of harsh chemicals, maintains the skin’s PH levels and should keep the hands hydrated and soft. Make sure that your sanitizer has been tested and proven to eliminate 99% viruses and pathogens for 24 hours, is skin friendly, non-toxic and super safe for kids as well.

3. Umbrella - Whether it’s a sunny day or a rainy one, an umbrella will always come in handy on a trip. Travel umbrellas are small, lightweight, and compact, making them the best travel buddies for short and long trips. You can tuck it down the side of your backpack, in your car door, or at the bottom of your suitcase without it being a burden – often forgetting it’s there until the weather takes a drastic turn. The best part? They allow you to leave your rain jacket at home!

4. First Aid Kit - Whenever travelling for a weekend getaway or a trip, one must curate a bag with basic medicines and band-aids and other essentials. It keeps you prepared for in-home emergencies such as scrapes, cuts and other injuries. It can also hold supplies for getting through disasters like a power outage or blizzard. Better safe than sorry.

5. Sanitary Wipes - In order to maintain your hygiene when travelling, sanitary wipes are a must have. They are not only easy to use but also prevent unwanted infections, keeping the bacteria at bay. Sanitary wipes also maintain the PH levels of the skin, keeping it healthy and moisturised. Given the diversity of use, sanitary wipes are also environment friendly.

While you are out and about, it is always a good measure to hydrate your self sufficiently and use sun block to avoid excessive tanning and skin burns. Armor yourself with these essentials and enjoy your summers carefree.