Dutch woman travelling solo in India gets stranded on highway after flat tyre, then 3 strangers step in. Watch

A solo motorcycle trip across India took an unexpected turn for a Dutch traveller after her bike suffered a flat tyre on a highway, leaving her stranded and unsure what to do next. But what happened after that has now gone viral online. Dutch biker and travel creator Meike Hijman shared the experience in an Instagram video. (Instagram/@meikehijman)

Dutch biker and travel creator Meike Hijman shared the experience in an Instagram video that has resonated with thousands of viewers.

According to Hijman, the situation quickly became stressful after her motorcycle developed a puncture in the middle of the road. Travelling alone and unfamiliar with the area, she said she did not know how to repair the tyre or where to find help. She admitted she had started panicking.

However, before things could get worse, three local men noticed her standing by the roadside and stopped to help.

The video captures the men checking the damaged tyre, attempting a temporary fix and later helping her reach a nearby mechanic. Hijman appears visibly relieved as the strangers help her continue the journey.

“They stopped for me,” she says in the clip, describing the moment help unexpectedly arrived.