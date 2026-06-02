Adventure activities play vital role in developing self-confidence: Himachal governor

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday flagged off the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mt Deo Tibba Expedition-2026 from Lok Bhavan in a ceremonial send-off for the cadets and staff undertaking the Himalayan mountaineering expedition. Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday flagged off the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mt Deo Tibba Expedition-2026 from Lok Bhavan in a ceremonial send-off for the cadets and staff undertaking the Himalayan mountaineering expedition. (HT Photo)

Addressing the cadets, the governor said that adventure activities play a vital role in developing self-confidence, endurance, leadership qualities and a spirit of perseverance among the youth.

The Mt Deo Tibba Expedition, culminating at an altitude of 6,001 metres, is one of the NCC’s premier mountaineering ventures. The team, comprising cadets selected from across the country after rigorous screening and training at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Solang valley, will undertake challenges, including glacier travel, snow craft and high-altitude survival. The expedition is being led by Wing Commander Kunal Sharma.

Chenab-Beas link tunnel project will benefit India: Governor

Himachal governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday said that the Chenab-Beas tunnel project is of paramount importance as its construction would divert surplus water from the Chenab river through a tunnel into the Beas basin, thereby cutting off the water supply to Pakistan.

Gupta was talking to the media after formally launching the Self-Enumeration Drive for the first phase of Census-2027 in Himachal Pradesh from Lok Bhavan on Monday. The statewide campaign will be conducted from 1 to 15 June, 2026, enabling citizens to voluntarily complete their census details through the digital self-enumeration platform.

He said that Pakistan actively fosters terrorism and it is essential to teach it a lesson.

He said this initiative represents a necessary step toward rectifying past errors and emphasised that fulfilling the needs of Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, and Uttarakhand remains a top priority for the government.

The governor termed the proposed ₹2,620-crore Chenab-Beas Link Tunnel Project a significant step in the national interest. “The Chenab-Beas Link Tunnel Project is an important initiative in the national interest. India’s water should first be used to meet the needs of the people and states of our own country,” Gupta said.

Talking of the India-Pakistan relations, the Governor said “Many mistakes were made at the time of Partition in 1947, the consequences of which the country continues to face even today.”

“Pakistan, which was once a part of India, still tries to destabilise the country through terrorism. India has always attempted to maintain friendly relations with its neighbour, but Pakistan has repeatedly betrayed that trust,” he said.

“Today the country has strong leadership, and whenever Pakistan has indulged in any misadventure, the Indian security forces have responded firmly. There can be no compromise on national security and national interests,” Gupta said.

“In the past, various facilities and concessions were extended to Pakistan without any special reason. The time has now come to ensure that the country’s resources are first used in the interest of our own citizens,” he said.