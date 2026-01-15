Edit Profile
    Lip balm for winter: Top picks for January 2026; Get rid of chapped and dry lips

    When your lips feel overly dry and chapped, trust a lip balm. For your reference, here are top 8 lip balm for winter to try in January 2026.

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 5:43 PM IST
    By Shweta Pandey
    Your lips can easily become parched and chapped during winter, courtesy of the chilly winds. So, when the winter chill strikes, you need a nourishing lip balm. Lip balms are infused with nourishing properties and oils that help keep your lips soft and moisturised all day long.

    Give your lips a nourishing touch with these lip balms for winter (AP)
    Give your lips a nourishing touch with these lip balms for winter (AP)

    If you require a lip balm for winter but are unsure which one to choose, consider these 8 top-rated lip balms for your lips. These lip balms have been chosen based on top ratings and reviews on Amazon India.

    Innisfree Tint Lip Balm hydrates dry lips while adding a soft, natural tint for everyday wear. Enriched with moisturising ingredients, this lip balm keeps your lips smooth, nourished, and healthy even in cold weather. Its lightweight texture glides on easily without feeling sticky, making it perfect for daily use. Users love the subtle colour payoff and long-lasting hydration, often mentioning that it brightens lips while preventing chapping throughout winter.

    Kama Ayurveda Rose Lip Care deeply nourishes and repairs dry, damaged lips using natural rose and plant-based oils. Its Ayurvedic formula restores softness while protecting lips from harsh winter dryness. It soothes cracked lips and enhances their natural pink tone with regular use. Users frequently praise its pure ingredients and luxurious feel, noting visible improvement in lip texture and reduced pigmentation after consistent application.

    Sebamed Lip Defense provides intensive protection for sensitive and dry lips with SPF support and long-lasting hydration. Its pH-balanced formula strengthens the natural lip barrier, preventing moisture loss during winter. This lip balm heals cracked, chapped lips while shielding them from environmental damage. Users appreciate its non-greasy texture and dermatologist-recommended formulation, often highlighting its effectiveness for extremely dry and sensitive lips.

    NIVEA Original Care Lip Balm delivers trusted 24-hour moisture to keep lips soft, smooth, and healthy. Infused with nourishing oils, it protects lips from winter dryness and cracking. The classic formula of this lip balm melts instantly into lips without heaviness, making it suitable for all skin types. Users consistently praise its reliable hydration, gentle formula, and value for money, calling it a winter essential for everyday lip care.

    Vaseline Lip Tins lock in moisture and heal severely dry lips with the power of pure petroleum jelly. The rich formula of this lip balm creates a protective barrier that prevents moisture loss and repairs chapped lips quickly. It is ideal for harsh winters and delivers long-lasting softness with a glossy finish. Customers love its instant relief for cracked lips and often mention its versatility, compact packaging, and long-term effectiveness.

    Cureskin Tinted Lip Balm combines skincare and colour to hydrate lips while adding a flattering tint. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, it prevents dryness, reduces pigmentation, and keeps lips smooth throughout winter. Its lightweight formula feels comfortable and non-sticky for daily use. Customers appreciate its natural-looking colour and treatment benefits, often sharing positive feedback about improved lip texture and even tone.

    Ashpveda Ayurvedic Rose Petal Lip Balm deeply moisturises lips using traditional Ayurvedic herbs and rose extracts. It repairs dryness, softens cracked lips, and enhances natural lip colour during winter. This lip balm absorbs well and provides lasting nourishment without chemicals. Customers frequently praise its soothing aroma and natural formulation, noting visible healing and softer lips after regular use in cold weather.

    Plum Candy Melts Vegan Lip Balm intensely hydrates lips with a fun pop of colour and fruity goodness. Its 100% vegan formula nourishes dry lips while keeping them soft and smooth in winter. This lip balm delivers a glossy finish without stickiness, making it perfect for daily wear. Users love the tint and slight flavour that this lip balm offers. It is lightweight and adds moisture.

    FAQ – Lip Balm in Winter
    Cold weather causes lips to lose moisture faster, leading to dryness and cracks. Lip balm helps seal in hydration and protect lips.
    Apply lip balm 3–5 times daily or whenever lips feel dry, especially before going outdoors or sleeping.
    Both work well. Tinted balms add color with hydration, while clear balms focus on repair and protection.
    Yes, nourishing lip balms with oils and occlusives help repair cracks and restore softness over time.
    Yes, UV rays can still damage lips in winter. SPF lip balms protect against sun-induced dryness and pigmentation.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

