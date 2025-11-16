Get freedom from dry and chapped lips this winter with these 8 top-selling lip balms on Amazon

Our lips often become the first victims of the changing weather. Winter weather can easily strip away your natural moisture, leaving your lips dry, flaky, and chapped. That's where you know they need the goodness of a nourishing lip balm. A good lip balm acts as a protective barrier, locking in hydration and shielding delicate skin from the harsh elements and weather. 8 top-selling lip balms on Amazon India(Pexels)

These lip balms are infused with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, beeswax, coconut oil, and vitamin E that deeply nourish your lips. To help you pick the right lip balm, we have created this rundown of the top-selling lip balms on Amazon India.

One of the most sold lip balms in the last month on Amazon India with more than 20,000 units sold is the WishCare lip balm. This lip balm delivers rich hydration while protecting your lips with SPF 50 PA+++ and ceramides to restore lip barrier health. Infused with niacinamide and kojic acid, it brightens lightly tinted lips for a healthier tone. Amazon users highlight its smooth, non-sticky texture and how it keeps their lips super soft and hydrated throughout the day.

With over 10,000 units being sold last month, Vaseline lip balm is second on the list. This classic tin balm blends petrolatum jelly with rose and almond oil to deeply soothe dry or chapped lips and impart a sheer rosy hint. Amazon reviewers appreciate its soft pink tint and reliable moisturisation, noting it keeps lips moisturised for long durations, even in harsh conditions.

Nivea Cherry Shine is on the third slot in the list with over 9,000 sales last month on Amazon India. This fruity cherry-scented lip balm is enriched with natural oils and shea butter, that leaves your lips soft and glossy with a subtle pink hue. Amazon users praise its year-round performance, saying it glides smoothly and leaves your lips very soft and nourishing. Plus, it also has a fruity smell.

Last month, Amazon India sold over 6,000 units of the Deconstruct Brightening Lip Balm. Designed to nourish and brighten pigmented lips, this balm features 1% vitamin C and 0.1% resorcinol plus SPF 30 to defend against sun-induced lip darkening. User say that this lip balm is very hydrating, it works wonder on chapped lips while delivering a natural tint.

A deeply hydrating balm with SPF 50 PA++++, hyaluronic acid and kojic acid, The Chemist At Play sold over 5,000 units in the last month via Amazon India. It is a natural lip balm formulated to repair chapped lips and subtly brighten pigmented lips. Reviewers say it’s super creamy and keeps the lips soft and hydrated all day. This lip balm has advanced sun-protection formula.

With over 4,000 sales, Swiss Beauty Kiss Kandy Lip Balm is a fun, flavoured balm. It blends olive oil and vitamin E to nourish lips and gives a non-sticky translucent finish in tinted fruity shades. Users commend its hydration lasts for a long time and sweet fragrance, making it a value pick in tints and lip care.

Dot & Key Meltic Lip Balm got over 3,000 units sold in the last month, making it among the top-selling lip balms in the last month. A modern lip care hybrid, this balm offers SPF 50+ protection and 2% kojic acid to target pigmentation while giving a fresh strawberry glaze tint. Amazon users report that this balm keeps the lips soft, hydrated, and smooth throughout the day and is great for daily wear and mindful lip care.

Crafted with botanical extracts, the Biotique Fruit Whitening lip balm has over 3,000 units being sold in the last month on Amazon India. It delivers noticeable hydration and a mild natural tint. Most users review says that this balm nourishes the lips well and leaves an overall natural look, although higher whitening claims are moderate. It is ideal if you prefer more natural, gentle lip care.

FAQ for lip balms How often should I apply lip balm? Apply lip balm 2–4 times daily or whenever your lips feel dry. Reapply after eating, drinking, or sun exposure for continuous hydration.

Can men use tinted lip balms? Yes. Many tinted lip balms offer sheer, natural tones suitable for all genders. They provide hydration and protection without an overly glossy finish.

What ingredients should I look for in a good lip balm? Choose lip balms with natural oils (coconut, almond, shea butter), ceramides, vitamin E, and SPF protection. Avoid balms with artificial fragrances or parabens if you have sensitive skin.

How long does a lip balm last once opened? Most lip balms last 6–12 months after opening. Check the packaging for the PAO (Period After Opening) symbol, usually shown as “6M” or “12M.”

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.