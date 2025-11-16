Get freedom from dry and chapped lips this winter with these 8 top-selling lip balms on Amazon
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 11:00 am IST
Don't let winter chill play havoc on your lips. Try out these top-selling lip balms from Amazon India for smoother lips.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
WishCare Tinted Ceramide Lip Balm with SPF50 PA+++ - Kojic Acid & Niacinamide - For Lip Lightening & Protection 5gm View Details
|
₹241
|
|
|
Vaseline Lip Tins Rosy Lips, 17 g | Provides Hydration, Sheer Pink Tint & Glossy Shine View Details
|
₹181
|
|
|
NIVEA Cherry Shine 4.8g Lip Balm View Details
|
|
|
|
Deconstruct Brightening Lip Balm View Details
|
|
|
|
Chemist At Plays Natural Lip Balm| Repairs Chapped Lips Brightens Dark Lips | 1% Kojic Acid| SPF 50 PA++++| For men and women| 4.5gm View Details
|
₹275
|
|
|
Swiss Beauty Kiss Kandy Lip Balm with Olive Oil | Moisturising | Non-Sticky | Soft & Smooth Lips | Shade - Water Melon, 10ml View Details
|
₹94
|
|
|
Dot & Key Meltie Lip Balm SPF 50+ With 2% Kojic & Vitamin C | Hydrates Dry, Chapped Lips, Lightens Pigmentation, Brightens Lips | With Shea & Mango Butters, Peptide Infused | Strawberry Glaze | 4g View Details
|
₹237
|
|
|
Biotique Fruit Whitening/Brightening Lip Balm | Hydrated and Nourishing Lips| Visibly Lighter Lips | Evens Out Lip Tone | De-pigmentation Balm |100% Botanical Extracts| All Skin Types | 12G View Details
|
₹137
|
|
View More Products