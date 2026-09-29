10-minute festive makeup for working women: A quick, easy look for office-to-celebration glam

10-minute festive makeup (magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less The festive season often means juggling work deadlines, meetings, household responsibilities and social commitments. While getting dressed up for a celebration can be exciting, finding enough time for elaborate makeup is another matter. Fortunately, a festive makeup look does not always have to involve layers of foundation, perfectly blended eyeshadow or complicated contouring. For working women, the key is to create a quick, polished look that feels festive without looking too heavy for the office. With a handful of makeup essentials and a few easy techniques, it is possible to refresh your look in just 10 minutes and head straight from work to a festive gathering. Here is a simple step-by-step routine that can work for Diwali parties, festive lunches, office celebrations or an evening get-together. 1. Prep the skin Start with a clean, moisturised face. Apply a lightweight moisturiser followed by sunscreen if the makeup is being done during the day. Well-prepped skin helps makeup sit better and prevents the base from looking patchy. For a quick festive routine, avoid applying too many skincare layers. Give the moisturiser a few seconds to settle before moving on to makeup.

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2. Keep the base light Instead of spending several minutes applying and blending a full-coverage foundation, opt for a skin tint, BB cream or lightweight foundation. These products can even out the complexion while keeping the skin looking natural. Apply a small amount across the face and blend using your fingers, a damp sponge or a makeup brush. Add a little concealer under the eyes and around areas where extra coverage is needed. The goal is not to create a completely flawless canvas but to achieve an even, fresh-looking base.

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3. Add instant colour with blush Blush is one of the quickest ways to make the face look fresh and festive. Choose a warm peach, pink, rose or berry shade depending on your complexion and outfit. Apply it to the apples of the cheeks and blend upwards towards the temples. A cream or liquid blush can be particularly useful when time is short because it blends quickly with minimal effort. For a subtle festive glow, a blush with a soft luminous finish can add dimension without requiring a separate highlighter.

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4. Define the eyes with kajal There is no need to create an elaborate eye look when the clock is ticking. A well-defined kajal line can instantly make the eyes look more polished. Apply kajal along the upper lash line and gently define the lower lash line if preferred. For a slightly more festive effect, smudge the outer corner with a small brush or fingertip. Those who prefer a brighter eye can add a touch of champagne, gold or bronze eyeshadow to the inner corners or centre of the eyelids. This takes only a few seconds but can make the look feel more celebratory. Finish with mascara, concentrating on the roots and tips of the lashes.

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5. Groom the brows Well-groomed eyebrows can frame the face and make even minimal makeup look more finished. Use a brow pencil or tinted brow gel to fill in sparse areas. There is no need to redraw the entire brow. Follow its natural shape and use light, short strokes for a softer finish. 6. Add a touch of glow Festive makeup calls for a little glow, but it does not have to mean covering the face in highlighter. Apply a small amount of highlighter to the high points of the cheekbones, bridge of the nose and cupid's bow. A subtle sheen is generally more versatile for working women, particularly if the makeup needs to transition from the office to an evening celebration. 7. Finish with a festive lip The easiest way to take a simple office makeup look into festive territory is with lipstick. Choose a shade that complements the outfit and occasion. Nude pinks, rosy browns and peachy tones work well for a daytime celebration, while deeper berries, classic reds and wine shades can instantly create a more dramatic evening look. For a quick application, outline the lips lightly with a lip liner and fill them in with lipstick. Blot once with a tissue if a more comfortable, long-lasting finish is preferred.

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