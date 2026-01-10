Liquid blush for that rosy glow: 10 top-rated picks that are worth buying
Published on: Jan 10, 2026 10:01 am IST
Blushes are one of the most sought-after and adored makeup products of all. Here are 8 top-rated liquid blushes for that perfect rosy glow.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
MARS Liquid Blush Hour (12 ml) (05-DUSK) | Dewy-Matte Finish | Highly Pigmented | Lightweight & Long-Lasting Formula | Effortless Application View Details
|
₹239
|
|
|
Maybelline New York Sunkisser Hazy Matte Blush, 12H Liquid Blush, Pink mirage, 30, 4.7 ml View Details
|
₹488
|
|
|
Typsy Beauty | Silk Cushion Liquid Blush Wand - Bouquet of Roses - Soft Pink Matte | Hyaluronic Acid Infused | Cushion Tip Applicator | Ultra-Pigmented | Buildable Liquid Blush | 12ml View Details
|
₹934
|
|
|
Hilary Rhoda Quick Cream Blush | Pink | Long-Lasting & Buildable Liquid Blush | Highly Pigmented | Lightweight & Easy to Blend | For All Skin Types | (Perfect Pink) - 20ml View Details
|
₹187
|
|
|
Swiss Beauty Dew It Up Liquid Blush | Dewy Finish| High Colour Payoff | Hydrating | With Vitamin E & C | Shade- 3. Dusty Pink, 4ml View Details
|
₹276.75
|
|
|
Fae Beauty Liquid Lush Blush (5.5ml) | Featherlight, Easy Blend Formula with a Seamless, Serum Like Finish | 8hr Long Wear | Rich, Buildable Pigment | Formulated with a Bloom Blend of Hibiscus, Magnolia and Chamomile Extracts - Wifey View Details
|
₹539
|
|
|
RENEE You Are Blushing Liquid Blush- Rosy Haze, For Face Make-Up | Hydrating, Lightweight Formula| Long-Lasting, Easily Blendable, Rich Pigmentation | Hyaluronic Acid, Argan Oil Infused | 6 ml View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush, Long-lasting Liquid Blush For High-pigment Color, Creates A Soft, Dewy Finish, Vegan & Cruelty-free, Dusty Rosé View Details
|
₹950
|
|
|
Sheglam Color Bloom Liquid blush (Love Cake) View Details
|
₹1,247.35
|
|
|
Mila Beauté Pookie Serum Liquid Blush for Face Makeup | Highly Pigmented & Easily Blendable Blusher | Non Drying Formula with Orange Peel Extracts | Suitable for Indian Skin Tones - So Pookie View Details
|
₹253
|
|
