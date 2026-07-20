Love bold colours? Interior experts share how to use them without overwhelming your home

What makes interiors thrive? Since humans are inherently visual, the first thing that comes to notice is colour. It could be a mellow neutral palette or soothing coastal pastels. Then you have the bold colours. But using them can feel like walking on eggshells, as they can easily make a space look too gaudy or overwhelming. Add colourful decor to the mix, and too many attention-grabbing elements can turn your well-curated interiors into one big hotchpotch.



ALSO READ: Decorating a boring room corner? 6 ways to make it look Instagram-worthy without overdoing the decor Learn how to embrace bright colours for your interiors. (Representative picture credit: Freepik)

Does that mean you rule out bold colours entirely? Not really. It is much more nuanced, and when you follow some design principles, you create an expressive space.

Let's hear from experts on how you can use bold colours, from upholstery to walls. There is a consensus that balance and restraint are what make all the difference, so whether you introduce vibrant shades through statement surfaces, textiles or smaller decor elements.

Now the trick is you don't have to introduce bold colours in the same way across the room. You can incorporate them through different elements, from natural stone surfaces and feature walls to upholstery, rugs and smaller decor elements.

Bold natural stones can become the room's visual jewellery Ramesh Bhandari, director at A-Class Marble, told HT Lifestyle that choosing tones that find the common ground between expressive and understated energy can make a space feel sophisticated.

Describing the colours, he added, “While muted, earthy tones have an understated charm, jewel-toned hues can instantly energise a space and lend it a distinct personality without feeling excessive. Yet, many shy away from bold colour palettes, fearing they may overpower a room. Sometimes, though, the most memorable spaces come from stepping outside the safe zone and doing a little experimentation.”