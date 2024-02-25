4 tips for incorporating bold colours and patterns in interior design

For centuries, interior design has played a fascinating role in shaping our experiences, reflecting cultural shifts, and ultimately expressing our innermost selves. While minimalist and neutral palettes have dominated recent trends, there's a growing surge towards embracing boldness and individuality. Stepping away from the safe and predictable, homeowners are increasingly drawn to vibrant colours and interesting patterns, injecting their spaces with personality and pizzazz. But how do you harness this creative energy without creating a visual cacophony? Don't worry we have got your back. HT Digital has reached out to some expert architects and designers from the industry to help you confidently embrace bold colours and patterns. (Also read: Chic home makeover: 11 trendy tips for creating luxurious spaces with dark colours in interior design ) Bold colours and patterns can transform any space from ordinary to extraordinary.(Freepik)

Expert Tips on Using Vibrant Colours and Patterns in Interior Design

1. Colour-blocking

Colour blocking involves using contrasting colours in solid blocks to create a visually striking effect. This technique can be applied to walls, furniture, and accessories. Ar. Sumit Dhawan, Founder and Principal Architect at Cityspace’82 Architects suggests, “Start with a base colour that sets the tone for the space. Bold and vibrant colours like emerald green, royal blue, or fiery red work well for this purpose.” She further says, “Once the base colour is chosen, select one or two complementary or contrasting hues to create the blocks of colour.

For example, a living room with a cobalt blue base colour can be accentuated with colour-blocked throw pillows in mustard yellow and deep coral. To avoid overwhelming the space, consider balancing bold colour blocks with neutral elements.” This can be achieved through the use of white or beige furnishings and accessories, allowing the vibrant colours to pop without being overpowering.

2. Mixing Patterns with Confidence

Mixing patterns is an advanced interior design technique that requires a keen eye for detail and a sense of balance. For instance, a room with bold floral wallpaper can be complemented by geometric patterned throw pillows in coordinating colours. Ar. Mukesh Bhatia, Founder and Principal Architect at SSB Architects asserts, “It's essential to vary the scale of patterns to create visual interest without causing chaos. Mixing large-scale patterns with smaller, more intricate designs helps to maintain balance in the overall design.

Additionally, consider the texture of the patterns – mixing matte and glossy finishes can add depth and dimension to the space.” “Don't shy away from experimenting with different types of patterns, such as stripes, polka dots, and chevrons. However, always ensure there is a unifying element to create cohesion within the space”, he says. A neutral base can serve as a canvas for mixing patterns, allowing the bold elements to shine without overwhelming the senses.

3. Statement Furniture and Accent Pieces

To make a bold statement, incorporate furniture and accent pieces in striking colours or patterns. A vibrant sofa or an eye-catching statement chair can instantly become the focal point of a room. Ar. Nikita Bajaj Pathak, Founder of Design21, explains, “When selecting bold furniture pieces, be mindful of the overall colour scheme of the room. Consider jewel tones like sapphire, amethyst, or emerald for a luxurious feel, or opt for unconventional patterns such as animal prints or graphic designs for a contemporary touch. Ensure that the statement furniture complements rather than clashes with the existing colours and patterns.” “If the walls and accessories are already busy with patterns, opt for solid-coloured furniture to maintain balance”, she adds.

4. Ceiling Drama

Often overlooked, the ceiling provides a unique opportunity to infuse bold colours and patterns into a space. Ar. Ruby Goswamy, Founder and Principal Architect at Design Square Architects, states, “A vibrant ceiling can draw the eye upward, creating a sense of height and drama. Consider using bold wallpaper, a striking paint colour, or even a mural on the ceiling to make a statement.

When incorporating bold elements on the ceiling, ensure that the rest of the room maintains a cohesive design.” She further suggests, “Choose colours and patterns that complement the overall theme, creating a harmonious look. This strategy is particularly effective in rooms with high ceilings, where the bold design on the ceiling becomes a captivating feature.”

With these strategies in your arsenal, you're ready to transform your home into a bold and beautiful reflection of your personality. So crank up the volume, unleash your inner designer, and turn your home into a stage for your unique style! The possibilities are endless, and the only rule is to have fun and let your creativity flow.