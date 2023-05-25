From vibrant colours to vintage charm: Discover the top bridal jewellery trends for summer 2023

The world of bridal jewellery in 2023 is embracing a refreshing and unconventional approach to the vibrant summer season. With warmth and joy in the air, it's the perfect time for weddings in India. This year's bridal jewellery trends exude elegance and grace, capturing the essence of the season. From vibrant pieces reflecting the spirit of summer to non-traditional designs, Indian brides are captivated by these enchanting trends. Embracing uniqueness and a touch of modernity, the choices in bridal jewellery are captivating hearts across the country. Step into the mesmerizing world of summer bridal jewellery that is setting the trend for unforgettable wedding moments. (Also read: Creative and stylish ways to style your everyday minimal jewellery ) The 2023 summer bridal jewellery trends in India infuse elegance, individuality, and charm into the bride's ensemble. (Instagram )

Top summer bridal jewellery trends 2023

Talking with HT Lifestyle, Snehal Choksey, Founder of Shobha Shringar, says, "This year's trends celebrate the use of vibrant, unusual colours like lilac, blues, and pinks, to define the jewellery pieces. The focus is on incorporating coloured precious and semi-precious stones that give each creation a distinct and captivating look. Diamonds play a supporting role, skilfully accentuating the colours and adding a touch of elegance. Adding to the allure of summer bridal jewellery, enamel emerges as a widely embraced material. Delicate pastel motifs are beautifully incorporated, especially in dainty pieces, lending a unique and charming touch to the jewellery. The emphasis is on individuality, moving away from traditional sets and instead allowing each ring, bracelet, or earring to shine in its own right."

He added, "Non-traditional pieces like rings and bracelets take centre stage, with a shift towards heavier and more ornate designs. Modern brides, particularly younger women, gravitate towards statement chunky rings or bracelets, creating a focal point that complements their entire ensemble. The aim is to showcase one exceptional piece of jewellery that becomes the highlight of their makeup."

"Floral motifs are blooming this summer, showcasing the beauty of nature in every piece. Delicate bracelets inspired by Gulmohar in full bloom feature diamonds set in petal shapes, nestled on rose gold branches with a matte finish. The summer rings boast distinct floral designs, incorporating rose-cut diamonds and fine blue enamel for an exquisite touch. At the forefront of these trends, the world of bridal jewellery is experiencing a rejuvenation, infusing bright colours and elements inspired by nature. It's an exciting time to explore the endless possibilities of unique designs, striking settings, and the imaginative use of precious stones," says Snehal.

Bringing his expertise to the same Ishan kaicker, Director of Ribbons, shared with HT Lifestyle, "Nature-inspired motifs and floral designs have taken centre stage in 2023. Delicate blossoms, intricate leaves, and twining vines are adorning bridal jewellery, creating a whimsical and romantic appeal. Whether it's a dainty necklace with a flower pendant or a pair of statement earrings with leafy motifs, these nature-inspired pieces add a touch of freshness to the bride's ensemble. Another prominent trend this summer is the revival of vintage jewellery. Brides are gravitating towards heirloom pieces and vintage-inspired designs that have a timeless appeal. Elaborate chokers, antique-style pendant sets, and intricately designed bangles are making a comeback, infusing a sense of nostalgia and grandeur into the bridal look."

He added, "Bold and statement-making pieces are also gaining popularity among Indian brides this season. Oversized maang tikkas, shoulder-grazing chandelier earrings, and chunky multi-layered necklaces are making a strong style statement. These eye-catching pieces instantly elevate the bride's attire, adding a touch of drama and glamour. Gemstones in vibrant hues are stealing the spotlight in 2023."

"Brides are opting for colourful gemstone-studded jewellery to add a pop of colour to their ensemble. From deep red rubies and vibrant emeralds to royal blue sapphires, these gemstones bring an element of opulence and individuality to the bridal look. When it comes to metal choices, rose gold is ruling the roost this summer. Its warm and romantic hue complements all skin tones and adds a modern twist to traditional bridal jewellery. Brides are opting for rose gold necklaces, bracelets, and rings, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary aesthetics," says Ishan.

Celebrate the joy of love and embark on a new chapter with these captivating trends of summer bridal jewellery. Let your jewellery be a reflection of the season's spirit, embracing vibrant colours, unconventional designs, and the beauty of nature. The 2023 summer bridal jewellery trends in India encompass nature-inspired motifs, vintage elements, bold statement pieces, vibrant gemstones, and rose gold accents. These trends infuse elegance, individuality, and charm into the bride's ensemble.