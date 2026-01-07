Get soft and supple lips this winter with these 8 top-rated lip scrubs; Goodbye dry and chapped lips

The skin on our lips often takes the brunt of the chilly winter winds, resulting in dry and chapped lips. And if you have been feeling this off lately, too, then it's time to include lip scrubs in your routine. Lip scrubs are exfoliating scrubs that scrub away the dirt and dead skin and give your lips a soft and smooth feel. 8 lip scrubs that give your lips a soft and supple look(Polina Kovaleva)

Some lip scrubs are even made using essential oils to add that extra dose of nourishment to your lips. So, if you have been struggling to get rid of your chapped and flaky lips this winter, time to start using lip scrubs right away.

Top 8 lip scrubs for you:

Bella Vita Organic NicoLips Lip Balm & Lip Scrub gently exfoliates, nourishes, and softens dry lips in one easy routine. The natural exfoliants in this lip scrub remove dead skin while plant-based oils deeply hydrate and restore lip softness. Regular use of this lip scrub helps improve lip texture and enhances natural lip colour. Customers love its non-sticky feel and visible smoothness after a few uses, with many praising how it repairs chapped lips and keeps them moisturised all day.

mCaffeine Coffee Lip Scrub energises your lips with coffee and natural oils that exfoliate, smooth, and hydrate. This lip scrub removes flaky skin while boosting softness and lip suppleness. Its antioxidant-rich formula helps revive dull-looking lips. Customers frequently mention its rich aroma and instant smoothness, noting that their lips feel softer and healthier after every use. Many users appreciate how gentle yet effective the exfoliation feels.

Cureskin Lightening Lip Scrub exfoliates lips gently while supporting a brighter, even-toned appearance. Natural exfoliants in this lip scrub remove dead skin cells, and nourishing ingredients keep lips hydrated and smooth. With regular use, lips feel softer and look healthier. Customers highlight visible improvement in lip texture and appreciate the mild, non-irritating formula. Many reviewers mention that consistent use helps reduce dryness and enhances the natural look of their lips.

Aravi Organic Beetroot Lip Scrub uses beetroot extracts and natural exfoliants to smooth, nourish, and refresh your lips. It helps remove dry flakes while supporting a naturally rosy appearance. Its hydrating formula leaves lips soft and supple without irritation. Customers love the gentle scrub texture and pleasant natural fragrance. Many reviews mention improved softness and a healthy glow, making it a favourite for regular lip care routines.

LAKMÉ Lip Love Lip Scrub exfoliates lips effectively while delivering deep nourishment. Fine exfoliating particles in this lip scrub smooth rough lips and prep them for flawless lipstick application. Its creamy texture hydrates and enhances lip softness instantly. Customers appreciate its luxe feel and noticeable results after one use. Many users mention smoother lipstick glide and long-lasting softness, making it a trusted choice for everyday lip care.

Nat Habit Lip Scrub combines fresh, natural ingredients to exfoliate, nourish, and soften lips naturally. It gently removes dead skin while locking in moisture for smooth, healthy-looking lips. The handcrafted formula supports daily lip care without harsh chemicals. Customers love its fresh feel and visible softness, often noting reduced dryness and improved lip texture. Many reviews praise its clean formulation and comforting hydration.

Vilvah Store Lip Scrub uses plant-based exfoliants and cold-pressed oils to restore soft, smooth lips. It buffs away dryness while deeply moisturising and protecting your delicate lip skin. Regular use of this lip scrub helps maintain healthy, supple lips throughout the day. Customers consistently praise its gentle exfoliation and long-lasting hydration. Many reviewers mention that it works well for sensitive lips and leaves them naturally smooth and nourished.

TNW Lip Lightening & Brightening Lip Scrub exfoliates gently while nourishing lips with natural botanicals. It helps remove dead skin, smooth lip texture, and support a brighter appearance. Its hydrating formula prevents dryness and keeps lips soft. Customers appreciate its mild formula and visible softness after use. Many reviews highlight improved lip smoothness and a healthier, more even look with regular application.

Frequently Asked Questions – Lip Scrub What does a lip scrub do? A lip scrub exfoliates dead skin cells, smooths rough lips, and improves softness and hydration.

How often should I use a lip scrub? Use a lip scrub 2–3 times a week to avoid over-exfoliation.

Can I use a lip scrub daily? Daily use is not recommended, as it may cause dryness or sensitivity.

Should I apply lip balm after using a lip scrub? Yes, always follow with a lip balm to lock in moisture.

Are lip scrubs suitable for sensitive lips? Yes, if formulated with gentle, natural exfoliants—always patch test first.

