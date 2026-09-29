Why are heart attacks happening despite regular gym and fitness? Cardiologist shares 4 hidden risk factors

The person who looks perfectly fit, never misses a workout and can run for miles may appear to have little reason to worry about a heart attack. But appearances can be misleading when it comes to cardiovascular health, believes cardiologist Dr Ajeet Singh.

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He shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle that some of the most important heart disease risk factors are silent and may not affect a person’s stamina, body weight or ability to exercise. This is why regular gym-goers should not assume that being physically fit automatically means they are protected from heart disease.

“Exercise is undoubtedly one of the best things a person can do for their heart, but it does not eliminate every cardiovascular risk. We can see people who are physically active and maintain a healthy weight but still have high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes or a strong family history of heart disease,” said the doctor.

The risk factors he pointed out are listed below:

1. High LDL cholesterol High LDL cholesterol is one of the major risks that can go unnoticed. According to Dr Singh, it can affect people who are lean and physically active as well.

“Since high cholesterol usually does not cause any symptoms, a person may feel completely healthy while plaque gradually builds up inside the arteries,” he noted, adding, “The risk can be particularly important for those with a family history of heart disease at a younger age.”

2. Blood pressure and diabetes When it comes to assessing cardiovascular risk, blood pressure and blood sugar are equally important. A person may have excellent stamina and still have hypertension, prediabetes or diabetes, cautioned Dr Singh.

“These conditions can silently affect the blood vessels over time, increasing the risk of heart disease. This is why cardiovascular health should not be judged only by body weight, muscle definition or exercise capacity,” he stated.