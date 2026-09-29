Step inside Mithun Chakraborty's 1.5-acre Madh Island bungalow featuring sprawling gardens and cottages

Amid the fancy decor and trendy minimalist aesthetics found in celebrity homes, Mithun Chakraborty's Madh Island home is like a breath of fresh air. The property is cosy and welcoming like a traditional Indian home, and surrounded by manicured lawns and greenery.

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The actor opened the doors of his residence for a home tour video that Farah Khan posted to her YouTube channel on September 28. Let's take a look inside Mithun Chakraborty's home:

Inside Mithun Chakraborty's Madh Island bungalow In the home tour video shared by Farah Khan, Mithun Chakraborty and his sons, Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Namashi Chakraborty, shared several unique details and nostalgic stories about their Madh Island property.

According to a video shared by Pinkvilla, the sprawling 1.5-acre tropical bungalow was purchased in 1985, shortly after the family welcomed their eldest son, Mimoh (Mahaakshay Chakraborty). It served as a holiday home before the family moved in permanently.