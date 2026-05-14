Namashi Chakraborty has a stern message for those calling his film on RSS, Aakhri Sawal, ‘propaganda’

The upcoming Hindi film Aakhri Sawal held a special screening in New Delhi, attended by actors, political dignitaries, and members of the film fraternity. The film, based on 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has been labelled propaganda ahead of its release by a section of social media, and actor Namashi Chakraborty took exception to that. Namashi Chakraborty in a still from Aakhri Sawal.

Namashi Chakraborty on calling Aakhri Sawal propaganda The film, which stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead, saw the support cast, including Namashi, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhary, and Neetu Chandra, at the special screening in Delhi on Wednesday. The screening was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with several other political dignitaries.

Talking to the media and guests after the screening, Namashi addressed the propaganda charge and said, “Everyone has their own point of view. But no one should call the film propaganda without watching it. The film teaches how to form your own opinion. It's not only important to ask questions, but also to listen to answers.”

Talking about how to navigate such controversies, he said he always fell back on advice from his father, veteran star Mithun Chakraborty. “My father would always tell me that whether it is in films or acting, it should be done with honesty and hard work,” he said.