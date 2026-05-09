Sanjay Dutt’s Aakhri Sawal trailer revisits India’s most controversial historical chapters

After creating buzz with its teaser, Aakhri Sawal has unveiled its official trailer, giving audiences a deeper look into a political drama that takes on some of the country’s most sensitive and widely discussed historical events. Fronted by actor Sanjay Dutt, the film positions itself as a layered narrative that questions, confronts and revisits chapters of history that continue to spark debate even today.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film touches upon references to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, the Emergency, and the Babri Masjid demolition. The trailer presents these events through conversations, confrontations and opposing viewpoints, setting the stage for an intense socio-political drama.

Sanjay Dutt leads the narrative as Professor Gopal Nadkarni, bringing gravitas to the role with impactful screen presence and emotionally charged dialogue delivery. The trailer also marks Sameera Reddy’s return to the big screen, with the actor appearing in a significant role that adds emotional depth to the story. Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Neetu Chandra and Tridha Choudhury further strengthen the ensemble with striking appearances in the trailer.