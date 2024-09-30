Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi on dad's Dadasaheb Phalke honour: 'He's a self-made superstar'

Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi is on cloud nine after the news of his father being named as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government’s highest recognition in the field of cinema. In several interviews, he has admitted that the whole family is proud of Mithun. Also read: Mithun Chakraborty on Dadasaheb Phalke honour: ‘Never imagined a boy from footpath…’ On Monday, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, made the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Family over the moon

Talking to IndiaToday.in, Namashi shared, “Feeling extremely proud and honoured. My father is a self-made superstar and a great citizen. His life journey is an inspiration for millions. We are all feeling elated about this magnificent honour."

In another interview with NDTV, he revealed that he is in Los Angeles at the moment, and can’t wait to meet his father.

“We should always remember that my father is a self-made man. He was not born with a silver spoon. He has become the star, the icon, the legend that he is, totally on his merit and dedication. My father's success is actually an inspiration not just in India, but anyone out there, who has dreams in their eyes. My father is the definition of how rags to riches stories come to life,” he said.

Calling his father “the first dancing star" of India, Namashi said, “The biggest moment for me as an actor was that when I got to dance with my dad in my debut film Bad Boy. We shared a song in the film. He did a cameo appearance with me and we also shared moves together. For me, that was like a dream come true because I also have been a fan of him, the actor, the star that he is.”

Mithun to get the honour

On Monday, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, made the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, “Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema.”

The I&B minister also announced that the award will be presented to Mithin at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8 this year.

Mithun reacts

After news broke, Mithun, 74, spoke to ANI and said that he “never imagined that a boy from the footpath could receive such a big honour.” He added, “I can only say that I dedicate this award to my family and all my fans around the world. Where I come from, from a blind alley in Kolkata, I never imagined that a boy from the footpath could receive such a big honour.”

He also told the agency, “I'm literally dumbfounded, trust me. I can't smile, I can't cry with happiness because a man from literally nowhere, a nobody, made it. This also proves what I always tell my fans and those who aren't financially strong: if I can make it, then you can do it too.”

About his work

Mithun made his acting debut with Mrinal Sen’s 1976 film Mrigayaa for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. But it’s after the 1982 film Disco Dancer, which was a major box office success in India, that he gained mainstream fame.

His performance in Agneepath won him the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1990. He later went on to act in films like Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki and Commando through the years. Mithun also had a brief political stint, becoming a Rajya Sabha MP in 2014. He is also known for starring in TV shows such as Dance Dance Junior and Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.