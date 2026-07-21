Avengers Doomsday mints $10 million in pre-sales in 12 hours; shatters advance booking records despite limited sales

The trailer launch of Avengers: Doomsday on Monday marked the beginning of the film’s theatrical journey, with limited advance bookings now open. And in just 12 hours, despite very limited tickets going on sale, the film has shattered all advance-booking records, minting over $10 million. With five months to go before the release, it looks as if the Marvel film is looking for an all-time record opening. Chris Hemsworth in a still from Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers Doomsday sets pace for pre-sales On Monday, as the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday was unveiled, the first tickets for Infinity Vision - a new large-screen format debuting with the film - went live in select theatres across the United States. Despite just 10% of the total available screens going up for sale this early, the film minted money. Sacnilk reported that within 12 hours of the pre-sales beginning, Avengers: Doomsday minted $10.5 million in advance bookings.

The Infinity Vision format is being seen as Disney’s answer to IMAX. The studio is missing out on IMAX real estate for its tentpole releases this year as Spider-Man: Brand New Day is competing with The Odyssey, while Avengers: Doomsday will have to contend with Dune: Part III. The format was launched earlier this year as Disney’s trademarked large-screen format. Bookings are, for now, limited just to this format.

All about Avengers: Doomsday Robert Downey Jr, who played Tony Stark aka Iron Man in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, returns to the franchise as the villain Doctor Doom in Doomsday. The film also brings back directors Russo Brothers, who helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the two most successful films of the franchise.

Avengers: Doomsday, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Disney, will also feature Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd and many more Hollywood stars.