Avengers Doomsday mints $10 million in pre-sales in 12 hours; shatters advance booking records despite limited sales
The advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday have opened in select theatres and only in premium large-screen format, but the film is still shattering records.
The trailer launch of Avengers: Doomsday on Monday marked the beginning of the film’s theatrical journey, with limited advance bookings now open. And in just 12 hours, despite very limited tickets going on sale, the film has shattered all advance-booking records, minting over $10 million. With five months to go before the release, it looks as if the Marvel film is looking for an all-time record opening.
Avengers Doomsday sets pace for pre-sales
On Monday, as the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday was unveiled, the first tickets for Infinity Vision - a new large-screen format debuting with the film - went live in select theatres across the United States. Despite just 10% of the total available screens going up for sale this early, the film minted money. Sacnilk reported that within 12 hours of the pre-sales beginning, Avengers: Doomsday minted $10.5 million in advance bookings.
The Infinity Vision format is being seen as Disney’s answer to IMAX. The studio is missing out on IMAX real estate for its tentpole releases this year as Spider-Man: Brand New Day is competing with The Odyssey, while Avengers: Doomsday will have to contend with Dune: Part III. The format was launched earlier this year as Disney’s trademarked large-screen format. Bookings are, for now, limited just to this format.
All about Avengers: Doomsday
Robert Downey Jr, who played Tony Stark aka Iron Man in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, returns to the franchise as the villain Doctor Doom in Doomsday. The film also brings back directors Russo Brothers, who helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the two most successful films of the franchise.
Avengers: Doomsday, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Disney, will also feature Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd and many more Hollywood stars.
A new hope for the MCU
The star-studded fifth Avengers film is being touted to revive the MCU. Marvel Studios has seen mixed fortunes since the last Avengers film, Endgame, released in 2019. While films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine emerged as major successes, titles like Eternals, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Widow, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Captain America: Brave New World and The Marvels failed to match expectations. Avengers Doomsday will release in theatres on December 18, clashing with Dune III.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More