Add a little shine and sparkle to your lips with these 5 glitter lipsticks

Best glitter lipsticks (magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Lipsticks are women's best friend and while you may be fond of your matte and glossy shades, but have you tried the glitter lipsticks yet? If not, then you are missing out on a trendy and sensual lipstick range. Glitter lipstick is the perfect way to take your makeup look from simple to statement-making.

With its shimmering finish and light-reflecting pigments, a glitter lipstick adds instant glamour to your lips while making them the centre of attention. Whether you’re getting ready for a party, festive celebration, wedding or a night out, these sparkling lip colours can elevate your look effortlessly. From subtle shimmer to bold metallic glitter finishes, discover the best glitter lipsticks to add a touch of sparkle to your makeup collection.

How to pick the right glitter lipstick shade Glitter lipstick can instantly elevate your makeup look, but choosing the right shade can make all the difference. Here are a few things to consider:

Consider your skin tone: Fair skin tones can experiment with rosy pinks, mauves, soft corals and berry shades. Medium to olive skin tones tend to suit warm reds, terracotta, bronze, rose gold and deeper pinks. Deeper skin tones can beautifully carry rich burgundy, wine, plum, chocolate, copper and metallic red shades.

Think about the undertone: If you have a cool undertone, look for blue-based reds, pinks, mauves and silver-toned glitter. Warm undertones generally pair well with orange-reds, corals, browns, gold and copper. If you have a neutral undertone, you have more flexibility to experiment with both.

Match it to the occasion: A subtle rose-gold or champagne shimmer works well for daytime and festive brunches, while bold reds, plums, metallic browns and high-shine finishes can make a statement for parties and evening events.

Don't overlook your makeup: If you're wearing dramatic eye makeup, a softer glitter lip can keep the look balanced. On the other hand, a glittery red or berry lip can be the focal point when paired with minimal eye makeup.

Choose the glitter intensity: Fine shimmer gives a more wearable, sophisticated finish, while chunky glitter creates a dramatic, party-ready look. Pick according to how bold you want your makeup to be.

Try the shade in natural light: Glitter and metallic finishes can look very different under artificial lighting. If possible, check the colour and sparkle in natural light before buying.

Consider your outfit: You don't necessarily need to match your lipstick to your clothes. Instead, use complementary tones—for example, gold glitter with warm-toned outfits and silver or cool-toned shimmer with cooler colours.