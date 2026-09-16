Why do we feel guilty for resting even when we’re exhausted? A psychotherapist explains the need to keep going

In this hustle culture era, resting or slowing down feels like ditching. However, it’s the need of the hour, considering the mental and emotional breakdowns happening every now and then amongst the most successful professionals. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, renowned psychotherapist, life coach, healer, and founder and director of Gateway of Healing, explains why we struggle to pause.

​Also read | Think therapy is only for a crisis? Psychotherapist debunks common myths Indians still believe

Dr Chandni highlighted that there's a contradiction that is present in modern workplaces, where people are running on empty, surviving on minimal sleep and maximum caffeine, and yet, instead of pausing, they keep accelerating. This happens because burnout gets treated as a personal failure to optimise better, not as a signal that something is breaking apart. The truth is simpler and harder to admit: the system rewards presence over performance, and visibility over actual output.

Here’s why this culture of overwork refuses to die down: