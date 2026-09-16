Why do we feel guilty for resting even when we’re exhausted? A psychotherapist explains the need to keep going
Exhausted but unable to switch off? A psychotherapist and life coach reveals why slowing down can feel uncomfortable.
In this hustle culture era, resting or slowing down feels like ditching. However, it’s the need of the hour, considering the mental and emotional breakdowns happening every now and then amongst the most successful professionals. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, renowned psychotherapist, life coach, healer, and founder and director of Gateway of Healing, explains why we struggle to pause.
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Dr Chandni highlighted that there's a contradiction that is present in modern workplaces, where people are running on empty, surviving on minimal sleep and maximum caffeine, and yet, instead of pausing, they keep accelerating. This happens because burnout gets treated as a personal failure to optimise better, not as a signal that something is breaking apart. The truth is simpler and harder to admit: the system rewards presence over performance, and visibility over actual output.
Here’s why this culture of overwork refuses to die down:
● Hours get rewarded, results don't
Companies quietly shifted from measuring what people finish to measuring how available they look. Stay online until 9 pm, and you're ‘committed.’ But if you wrap up your work in six focused hours and leave, then it’s seen as suspicious that you are not focused. “Nobody says this out loud, but everyone knows it, and when your job security depends on looking indispensable rather than being efficient, rest starts to feel like a risk you can't afford,” said Dr Chandni.
● Remote work deleted the off switch
There used to be a door you walked through, at least, between the office and home. That door gave your brain a moment to exhale. Now your laptop sits three feet from your bed, glowing, and your notifications don't know it's Sunday. People check emails during dinner and answer calls on vacation. The line didn't just blur; it disappeared.
● Job insecurity does the rest
According to Dr Chandni, short contracts, sudden layoffs, and promotions that depend on who sacrifices the most personal time- all of it teaches people to prove their worth every single day. Taking a real break brings a wave of guilt, not because rest is wrong, but because somewhere in the back of your mind sits the fear that someone else is working right now, and they'll be the one who gets to keep their job.
● Exhaustion turned into a flex
People compare sleep scores like trophies. ‘I only got four hours’ has become a strange kind of bragging, a way of proving you matter enough to be that busy. Admitting you're tired doesn't feel honest anymore; it feels like admitting you're replaceable. “None of this changes through willpower or a better to-do list app. It changes only when organisations stop rewarding the performance of exhaustion and start actually measuring what work gets done,” highlighted Dr Chandni.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of an expert.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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