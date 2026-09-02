Hospitalised after burnout, woman saves ₹7.2 lakh before quitting corporate job: ‘Every rupee mattered’

A woman who quit her job due to corporate burnout has shared how she managed to save ₹7.2 lakh before resigning. Ria, 33, shared her experience across several Instagram posts, talking about the small luxuries that she cut in order to save more money. Ria reveals how she saved ₹40,000 per month before quitting her job. (Instagram/@riahassomethingtosay)

In one post, she revealed that she was hospitalised at the age of 30 after experiencing burnout. She said the hospitalisation came after 10 years of corporate work, which sometimes included 15-hour work days.

After that incident, Ria decided that she had to quit her job. But before she resigned, she set up a goal of saving up enough money while also having a separate income stream. Today — more than two years later — she earns through four income streams and is her own boss.

In a recent Instagram post, the 33-year-old revealed how she managed to save ₹7.2 lakh before quitting her job.

No eating out Ria said that she set a goal of saving ₹40,000 per month for 18 months. To hit that target, she had to let go of several small indulgences.

The first of these was eating out. By cutting out outside food, she saved approximately ₹20,000 per month. Ria stressed that she cut eating out completely from her lifestyle. “No restaurants. No coffee runs. No delivery,” she wrote.

Instead, she cooked every meal at home, ensuring that it was cost-effective while also being healthy.

No subscriptions, no shopping Her second compromise was cutting out subscriptions. This included Netflix, Spotify and other apps. “Cancelled everything. Realised I wasn’t watching anyway,” she wrote.

In doing so, she saved roughly ₹5,000 per month.

The third lifestyle cut centred on shopping. Ria said that she managed to save ₹10,000 per month by not buying any new clothes or unnecessary items for 18 months.

“I wore what I had. Sounds dramatic until you realise how many clothes you actually need,” she said.