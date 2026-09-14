Doctors are warning you to skip that viral glowing skin IV drip because the side effects are way scarier than you think

We’ve all seen the Instagram Reels: ambient lighting, lo-fi beats, and a sleek IV drip promising the ultimate radiant skin. But before you book your next 'wellness glow-up' appointment, two medical experts have a simple message: hit pause. Also read | Shefali Jariwala death: Doctors warn skin lightening glutathione injections aren't without risk or ‘severe side effects’

In a joint public health warning posted on Instagram on September 13, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a Kerala-based hepatologist known online as 'The Liver Doc', and Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, a Hyderabad-based paediatrician, issued a warning about the growing popularity of intravenous skin-lightening treatments. "Reminder. Cosmetology is not a real medical field. IV drip clinics are dangerous grounds," the doctors cautioned in their caption.

The illusion of expertise A primary concern they raised in the advisory is the absence of formal medical oversight in many aesthetic centres. According to the doctors, patients are frequently misled by professional-sounding titles that lack official recognition: "This is mostly offered by 'cosmetologists' or by commercialised dermatology clinic chains."

"Cosmetology is not a recognised medical degree or a protected medical title under the National Medical Commission in India. So anyone claiming to be a 'cosmetologist' is not really a medical practitioner. They are similar to certified 'coaches' or 'wellness experts'," they explained. The pair labelled the marketing of these cosmetic infusions as a 'scam alert'.

Weak evidence, fleeting results Despite aggressive promotion by wellness clinics, the scientific foundation for using IV glutathione as a cosmetic skin-lightening agent remains thin, they highlighted: "The clinical evidence supporting IV glutathione is exceptionally poor. Marketing claims rely heavily on anecdotal reports and a single, widely criticised trial that suffered from a tiny sample size, poor study design, and unreliable evaluators." Also read | Glutathione: All about the hype, benefits and risks of this powerful anti-ageing miracle molecule your body needs now

The doctor's advisory also noted that any perceived aesthetic changes are temporary and require continuous treatment that strains both the body and the wallet: "The effect is temporary. Your money is lost." The doctors further shared, “Because the body continuously produces melanin, any potential lightening effect is temporary. Once the extreme systemic doses are stopped, the skin's natural pigmentation returns.”