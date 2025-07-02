Shefali Jariwala death: Doctors warn skin lightening glutathione injections aren't without risk or ‘severe side effects’

Shefali Jariwala's death at 42 has raised concerns about the risks associated with skin-lightening glutathione injections. According to reports, Shefali Jariwala took glutathione injections as part of an anti-ageing treatment before her death on June 27. Shefali was known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 13 and the 2002 music video, Kaanta Laga. Also read | Cardiologist reveals if low blood pressure can trigger heart attack amid Shefali Jariwala’s cause of death speculation Shefali Jariwala's death has raised concerns about the safety of glutathione injections, particularly when used for skin lightening and anti-aging purposes. (Instagram/ Shefali Jariwala)

While the exact cause of her death is still under investigation, preliminary findings suggest Shefali's death might be linked to low blood pressure, cardiac arrest, and gastric issues, potentially triggered by an anti-ageing injection she took on an empty stomach, as per multiple reports.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sai Lahari Rachumallu, associate consultant, dermatology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, and Dr Suchismitha Rajamanya, lead consultant and HoD, internal medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, explain the potential risks of glutathione injections and how to prioritise your health and safety when considering any skincare treatment, especially those involving injections.

What is glutathione and what are its benefits?

Glutathione is an antioxidant used for skin whitening, detoxification, and improving skin texture. Dr Lahari Rachumallu said, “Glutathione has become known for its skin-brightening properties and has been hailed as the 'master antioxidant' that is particularly beneficial in boosting immunity. Just about every form of GSH (glutathione) can be found to swallow, drink or inject, and it is all the rage for people who are pursuing glowing skin or purported detox benefits.”

“Glutathione has the potential to help cells from getting damaged. It also detoxes the liver and promotes healthy skin. Although it is naturally produced by the body, many people have resorted to oral supplements and taking it intravenously, which has raised legitimate health issues,” Dr Rajamanya added.

What are the side effects of glutathione?

Does the wonder molecule have downsides? “Definitely — and understanding them is key,” according to Dr Lahari Rachumallu. She explained: “The naturally-occurring antioxidant glutathione, which our bodies produce, works against oxidative stress. But in high doses, particularly via injections, it can have side effects. Some people say they experience abdominal cramps, bloating or allergic reactions such as rashes and itching. Occasionally, increased levels of glutathione can lead to a reduction in zinc, influencing the immune system and wound healing.”

According to Dr Lahari Rachumallu, curiously, 'even though a lot of people swear by glutathione for fairness, there's still not enough scientific basis for the skin whitening claim': “So, before jumping on the glutathione bandwagon, see a doctor — after all, even the “master antioxidant” isn’t without its faults.”

Doctors say very little of the oral form of glutathione enters the system because it has relatively low bioavailability. -- this is why, particularly for cosmetic uses such as whitening of the skin, glutathione injections have become popular. (Freepik)

Are glutathione injections safe?

Dr Lahari Rachumallu said, “Glutathione injections, much sought after for their skin-lightening promise, are not without risk. In addition to the pain associated with injecting, improper injection technique may also cause infection or inflammation of the vein. Long-term use without regulation has prompted concerns over strain on the kidneys and liver, particularly in those with existing conditions.”

Dr Rajamanya added: “Very little of the oral form of glutathione enters the system because it has relatively low bioavailability. This is why, particularly for cosmetic uses such as whitening of the skin, glutathione injections have become popular. But at this juncture, if not employed judiciously or under proper medical care, the risks begin to outweigh the benefits.”

According to Dr Rajamanya, 'there are multiple severe side effects to glutathione injections'. “Some of them are bloating, allergic reactions, cramping in the abdomen, and in rare instances, more serious problems like Stevens-Johnson Syndrome. When it is used for a long period of time, it can cause kidney failure by causing renal toxicity or dysfunction, especially in uncontrolled dosage. Also, if the procedure is performed outside of approved clinics, then it can lead to infection and contamination at the injection site,” she said.

“As per long-term safety data, high doses of these injections for cosmetic purposes are not at all recommended. To make matters worse, many people use it along with high dosages of steroids or vitamin C to lighten their skin tone faster, but little do they know that this is even more dangerous for their health,” Dr Rajamanya added.

Consult a doctor and ensure proper administration

Dr Rajamanya said that while the health of our cells relies on glutathione, supplementation must be decided based on clinical need, 'not simply because the individual wants to be healthier or look better'. She added that ‘a doctor can prescribe glutathione to a patient with oxidative stress, chronic fatigue syndrome, liver dysfunction, or immune dysfunction — but only with strict oversight’.

“It is crucial to increase awareness of the possible risks associated with injections in a nation like India where they are likely to be obtained without a prescription. Patients should be urged to consult qualified experts rather than just wellness influencers or rumours,” Dr Rajamanya said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.