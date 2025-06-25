Nutritionist explains how eating while working can ruin gut health, cause bloating: 'Chew each bite at least 22 times'

Has it ever happened that you were burdened with a busy workday or the workload was so overwhelming that you ended up eating your meal on your work desk while completing tasks? You are not alone if this has happened to you. While we all know of the mental and physical effects, did you know such a hectic work life can also impact your gut? In today’s fast-paced work culture, we often eat on autopilot. But even small, mindful shifts can support long-term gut health. (Freepik)

Mindful eating: The key to gut health

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer, Alyve Health, stressed that ‘eating mindfully’ is key to good gut health for busy professionals.

“In today’s fast-paced work culture, we often eat on autopilot, between meetings, on calls, or while scrolling screens. But even small, mindful shifts like chewing your food slowly, avoiding multitasking while eating, or taking a short pause before meals can significantly improve digestion, reduce bloating, and support long-term gut health,” Tanya explained.

Avoid screens while eating. Give your full attention to your food instead of your phone or laptop. (Freepik)

The nutritionist added that for many professionals, a demanding schedule leads to gut health issues, and some of the side effects are:

Acidity

Bloating

Irregular bowel movements

But what if the remedy didn’t lie in a complex diet or expensive supplements, but simply in how we eat?

Practical ways to incorporate mindful eating

According to the nutritionist, “Eating mindfully activates your body’s parasympathetic system.” Here's how it helps:

It helps the gut relax and function better

You absorb nutrients more efficiently

Reduces inflammation

You feel more in control of your hunger and cravings

Ways to eat mindfully during work hours, as suggested by the nutritionist:

1. Avoid screens while eating. Give your full attention to your food instead of your phone or laptop to enhance digestion and satiety.

2. Chew each bite at least 22 times. Digestion begins in the mouth, and thorough chewing helps break down food, easing the load on your gut.

3. Take a few deep breaths before meals. This simple habit activates the body’s parasympathetic nervous system, shifting it into ‘rest and digest’ mode for better digestion.

4. Schedule your lunch break like a meeting. Prioritise your mealtime just as you would an important meeting.

5. Small shifts in awareness can bring about big changes to gut health, energy levels, and mood. Mindful eating isn’t about perfection; it’s about being present.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.