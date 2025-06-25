Fitness coach explains how oil, condiments add calories, stop you from losing weight even when on calorie deficit

Are you on a caloric-deficient diet but still unable to lose weight? Well, the culprit may be hiding in your ‘healthy’ meals. According to fitness influencer and weight loss coach Jeremiah Bull, there are certain healthy fats that we add to our diet, and they make a huge difference to the calories we consume and affect our weight loss journey. Your oils and condiments may be hampering your weight loss journey. (Freepik)

How oil adds to your calories and stops you from losing weight

In a video shared on May 2, Jeremiah posted a video in which he demonstrated how many calories are in a ‘little bit of oil’. Per the video, one spray of oil contains about 7 calories, a small drop has 28 calories, a splash about 84 calories, and about two spoons have 301 calories. “Healthy fats carry 9 calories per gram in comparison to carbs and proteins, which carry only 4. It makes a huge difference how much you consume,” he shared.

Stressing how oil sneakily adds to our calories and should be monitored when trying to lose weight, the fitness coach said, “It's crazy because people don't take [oil] into account when they're trying to lose weight. They're like, 'Oh, I'm in a deficit. I'm doing everything right. I'm being healthy.' But you have the heaviest hand when you pour the oil.”

Condiments and soda are a culprit, too

Apart from oil, the fitness coach stressed that people also often ignore the calories that condiments and soda add to their diet. “The condiments can be an extra 300 to 400 calories by themselves before you even eat your food. The sneaky calories come from drinks. Every time you have a canned soda or juice, it's just as bad—150 calories with a canned soda,” he explained.

Stressing that moderation is the key, not giving up these things entirely, Jeremiah said, “It's not that you can't have these things; you need to be conscious about how many calories they contain. Just because it's a liquid, just because it's not a solid food, a traditional whole food, or something that you take in your hand and take a bite out of, doesn't mean it doesn't carry calories.”

Track everything

The weight loss coach stressed that tracking calories during weight loss means checking everything you add to your meals.

“You need to learn how much you are really consuming…The definition of being in a caloric deficit is for you to be consuming less than what your body is specifically burning. It's based on your body, not anyone else's. This means if you're not losing weight, it's because you're eating too many calories,” he added.

Lastly, he added that if one stays in deficit, they are going to lose weight. “That is the fact,” he said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.