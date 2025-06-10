Weight loss coach shares 8 hacks that can help lose weight faster: ‘Stick to coffee’

“Here’s a glimpse of what I learnt over the years,” wrote Neha.

Know these 8 weight loss hacks for better results:

1. Having a med carb, high protein and fat breakfast can make you work better, make you feel fuller for longer, make fat loss easier, give you sustained energy and completely reduce cravings.

2. Nutrients before calories. Read the ingredients. If it has things that you’d never see in your kitchen cupboard, you don’t need it.

3. You shouldn’t feel like you need to eat every 2 hours and if you do, eat bigger meals, more protein, try fasting overnight - learn to discern what’s true hunger and what's habitual or boredom.

4. Most energy drinks have harmful ingredients, stick to coffee (either black or milk but no sugar). Also read | Woman who lost 55 kg without dieting reveals what she eats in a day to maintain the weight: ‘I finally began to heal'

5. Any protein snack or bar from the health isle will never beat some nuts and/or whole fruit.

6. Something that helped solve Neha’s food-obsession was swapping all her sweet protein powder-based meals to savoury protein-based meals for breakfast.

7. Make your life easy by making it simple. Whether you eat healthy or unhealthy foods, you probably eat the same 10 foods. Find healthier choices and repeat them for real success.

8. Drinking diet soda and stevia sweetened snacks all day keeps you addicted to sugar with less calories. If you want to get rid of the cravings, get rid of it all (harsh but true).

Following these diet hacks and sticking to strength training can help you shed the extra kilos faster.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.