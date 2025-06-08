Man who dropped from 140 kg to 78 kg shares weight loss secrets: 'I cut out all processed carbs, stuck to water and tea'

Instagram user Puvi shared in a May 25 post that he 'found his abs' after he lost 62 kg and went 'from 140 kg to 78kg'. Puvi, who has kept the weight off for a couple of years, had revealed in a November 2023 Instagram post that he toned his body by following a strict diet and exercising regularly. From focusing on whole, unprocessed foods to drinking plenty of water throughout the day to support overall health and weight loss, here's everything he did. Also read | Woman who dropped 15 kilos in 4 months shares 10 habits that helped her Puvi, who shed 62 kg, keeps documenting his weight loss and fitness journey. (Instagram/ Transform With Puvi)

‘Carbonated drinks are the absolute worst’

Puvi, who used to be 'heavily bloated' once upon a time, shared that he ditched his 'high-carb diet' and did a lot of cardio to lose weight and get in shape. Sharing details, he said, “I cut out all processed carbs, and sugars, stopped drinking all sugary carbonated drinks (they are the absolute worst), stuck to water and tea only (occasionally sugar-free drinks, they’re not the best but won’t spike your insulin), simple basic meals, ate chicken curry and rice most days with veg curries – all prepared the right way. Think about it: chicken curry is basically chicken boiled in water with spices (the spices used basically add no calories but definitely add flavour).”

‘Not treadmill, but fun cardio’

He added, “I stuck to my calorie deficit, focused on hitting my protein target with lower carbs. Main source of carbs was boiled rice, paired with resistance training 4x a week and as much cardio as I could do, not treadmill, but fun cardio. I enjoy hitting the heavy bag, skipping, HIIT (high intensity interval training). I didn’t hate my life, I’ve been enjoying the process and plan to carry on getting leaner. The thing is you need to enjoy your food to make it sustainable.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.