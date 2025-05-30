Woman who dropped 15 kilos in 4 months shares 10 habits that helped her weight loss: ‘Protein is non-negotiable’

Navi, an Instagram user, underwent an impressive transformation and dropped 15 kilos in just four months. Since then, she has been consistently sharing glimpses of her weight loss journey, along with practical tips and hacks that supported her fat loss. On May 15, Navi posted a reel explaining how fat loss actually works and why adopting sustainable, healthy habits is key to achieving faster and long-term results. It is essential to incorporate healthy habits for faster weight loss. (Shutterstock)

“Don’t follow random diets blindly. Understanding how fat loss actually works in the body is a gamechanger. It helps you make smarter choices about what to eat, what to avoid, and how to manage your calories even during functions, events, or vacations. Learn what foods to combine and what to keep apart,” Navi wrote in the caption. Also read | Woman who lost 30 kg without hitting gym shares 5 daily habits that worked for her: Detox water to eliminating maida

The Instagram user further noted down 10 habits she followed for faster weight loss:

1. No sugar on an empty stomach:

Eating sugar first thing causes a massive glucose spike. Start your day with protein or fiber-rich foods.

2. Always start meals with fiber:

A cucumber salad or greens before any meal helps slow down glucose absorption.

3. Protein is non-negotiable in every meal:

Protein slows down glucose spikes and keeps you full longer.

4. Never eat carbs alone:

Pair carbs (like rice or roti) with protein (eggs, dal, paneer) and fiber (salads, veggies). Also read | Fitness coach reveals 5 sustainable habits for faster weight loss, shares best sources of protein for vegetarians

5. Portion control over calorie counting:

Stop worrying about calories and instead focus on quantity — 100g rice max with lots of sides.

6. Early dinners, no late-night snacking:

Ensure to finish your dinner before 7 PM to let your body repair instead of digest at night.

7. No sugary drinks or tea/coffee with sugar:

Even those tiny sugar cubes or flavored drinks can spike insulin. Cut them out.

8. Walk after major meals:

A 10-minute walk post-lunch or dinner can help control glucose and boost metabolism.

9. Manage cravings with fat and protein snacks:

Boiled eggs, nuts, or Greek yogurt can help manage cravings. Avoid unhealthy snacks such as chips or biscuits.

10. Zero processed or bakery items:

Breads, biscuits, and cakes spike glucose fast. Avoid them and focus on real foods.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.