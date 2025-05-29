Fitness coach reveals 5 sustainable habits for faster weight loss, shares best sources of protein for vegetarians

Rajni Singh, a fitness coach, regularly shares valuable insights on diet and exercise for effective weight loss through her Instagram profile. From foods to avoid to workouts that boost results, Rajni's feed is packed with practical tips and hacks for anyone on a weight loss journey. On May 18, Rajni posted a reel breaking down the fundamentals of weight loss, making it easier for her followers to understand where to begin. Also read | Woman who lost 30 kg without hitting gym shares 5 daily habits that worked for her: Detox water to eliminating maida Follow these sustainable habits to see faster weight loss results. (Pixabay)

“Let’s cut through the noise. If you’re serious about changing your body—your energy, your strength, your confidence—it comes down to the basics. Not trends, not shortcuts. Just real, sustainable habits," wrote Rajni.

Here are 5 sustainable habits that you must follow to see faster weight loss results, as per Rajni:

1. Steps matter

Don’t underestimate daily movement. Aim for 8k–10k steps. It’s not about perfection, it’s about keeping your body active, your metabolism humming, and your mind clear. Walking is underrated fat loss therapy. Also read | Fitness coach shares 5 simple habits that help him maintain 100 pound weight loss

2. Protein is queen

Your body needs protein to build and preserve muscle, especially if you’re lifting. Most women under-eat it. Lean vegetarian sources include low fat paneer, tofu, tempeh, soya, low fat Greek yogurt, and whey protein. Non-vegetarian lean sources include chicken breast, egg whites, fish, lean beef, turkey. Try hitting 1.2–2g of protein per kg of body weight depending on your goals.

3. Calories count, whether you track them or not

Fat loss isn’t just about eating clean. It’s about a calorie deficit; burning more than you consume. You can’t outwork a bad diet. Use tracking as a tool, not a punishment. Awareness is power.

4. Lift heavy and progressively overload

Stop fearing weights. They won’t make you bulky; they’ll make you powerful. Progressive overload means gradually increasing the demand on your muscles over time: more weight, more reps, better form. This is how you sculpt a strong, toned body, not endless cardio.

5. Hydration is non-negotiable

Your body runs on water. Digestion, energy, recovery, even fat loss, all rely on proper hydration. Aim for at least 2.5–3L daily, and more if you’re training hard. Also read | Nutritionist shares 'affordable diet plan for students to lose 5 kg in 30 days'

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.