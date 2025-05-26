Fitness coach shares 5 simple habits that help him maintain 100 pound weight loss

The road to weight loss bifurcates in so many branches that before you realise it, you are running around in circles. It's easy to lose track of your path with so many new fitness and diet trends popping up on social media feeds. But one thing that slips our mind in all the noise is that simplicity is the most reliable compass for the road ahead, even for your fitness journey. By prioritising and being consistent with some simple but solid habits, you can get ahead on your fitness journey. And eventually results will show. Moreover, maintaining the weight you have lost is challenging, but by sticking to some simple habits, it's achievable. Strength training is one of the key workouts one should be consistent with to get a toned figure. (PC: Shutterstock)

Dusty Young, Fitness Coach, took to Instagram on May 11 and shared these 5 simple habits that helped him maintain 100 pounds or 45 kg:

1. Prioritise protein

Adding protein in your daily meal is important to build muscle mass.(Photo by Eiliv-Sonas Aceron on Unsplash)

Protein is an absolute no-brainer, making it top of your fitness priorities. The fitness coach added, “Helps with hunger, builds lean tissue, and keeps my metabolism firing. I base my meals around eggs, beef, chicken, pork, turkey, and low-fat dairy… you get it. I aim for .7-1 gram of protein per pound of body weight. Protein is my not-so-secret weapon.”

2. Eat enough fibre

Fibre is your gut’s BFF, making sure your washroom doesn’t turn into a WWE match with your bowel movements.

Dusty noted, "I aim for at least 15 grams of fibre for every 1,000 calories I eat. Fibre keeps me full, tames cravings, and—let’s be real—you can’t put a price tag on a good poop. Fruits, veggies, whole grains, beans—they’re all the real MVPs."

3. Keep moving

Achieve your daily step count to stay healthy.(Shutterstock)

Avoiding a sedentary lifestyle is one of the prerequisites for fitness. Adding to this, the coach shared, “Strength training 4x a week is non-negotiable. But I also get my steps in. Whether it’s a stroll, hitting the treadmill, parking far away, or taking the shoelace express to get to where I’m going—I make movement happen.”

4. Eat from home

Put aside the temptation to order in, you are already one step ahead when you start prepping meals at home. Duty noted, “98 percent of the time, I’m eating meals I prep myself. This keeps me in control because eating out is like playing calorie roulette. What helps me stick to this? Planning and prepping ahead. As long as it’s ready, I’ll eat it.”

5. Get to bed

Checking phone at middle of the night is a definite way to ruin sleep.(Shutterstock)

Lastly, sleep is one of the foundational building blocks of good health. If you neglect it, your fitness journey might go off balance. Dusty elaborated, “I aim for 7-9 quality hours of sleep per night. When I’m tired, my hunger hormones go wild, and my self-control takes a dive. To make sure I sleep well, I manage my caffeine, set a bedtime, keep the room cool, and avoid too much screen time before bed.”

ALSO READ: Fitness coach shares 5 things to do immediately after waking up to drop belly fat faster: ‘Drink 16 oz of water’

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.