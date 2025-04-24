Fitness coach shares 5 things to do immediately after waking up to drop belly fat faster: ‘Drink 16 oz of water’

Trying to shed that stubborn belly fat but unsure where to start? The secret to faster fat loss might not be in intense workouts or restrictive diets, it could be in your morning routine. How you wake up and what you do in the first few minutes of your day can have a major impact on your metabolism, energy levels and overall fat-burning potential. (Also read: Doctor shares 8 easy fat loss tips to shed kilos without extreme dieting: From portion control to smart workouts ) Boost your morning routine to speed up fat loss and increase energy. (Pixabay)

Fitness coach Dillon Swinney often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Insta family. In his April 10 post, he reveals 5 things to do immediately after waking up that can help you drop belly fat faster.

1. Drink 16 oz of water

You wake up dehydrated, which can slow down your metabolism, increase cravings, and leave you feeling sluggish. Drinking water first thing in the morning jumpstarts hydration, aids digestion, and supports fat loss.

2. Take vitamins and go for 20–30 minute fasted cardio walk

Take vitamins based on what your body actually needs, getting blood work done can help identify any deficiencies. Addressing these can boost energy levels, improve recovery, and support fat loss. Follow it up with a 20–30 minute fasted walk to burn fat, clear the mind, and get some sunlight, which helps elevate mood and regulate hormones.

3. Eat a 30g protein breakfast

Starting your day with protein keeps you full, stabilises blood sugar, and provides steady energy. If you begin the day with just carbs or sugar, you're more likely to crash and overeat later.

4. Hit the gym and do workout you love

The main reason people struggle with consistency is because they force themselves into workouts they don't enjoy. If you hate your workout, you won't stick with it. Find something you love—whether it's lifting, boxing, swimming, or jump roping—and make it a regular part of your routine.

5. Meditate for 5–10 minutes

Stress raises cortisol levels, which can lead to fat gain, especially around your midsection. A short meditation session helps lower stress, sharpen focus, and keep your emotions in check, so you're less likely to turn to food when things get tough.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.