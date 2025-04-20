Doctor shares 8 easy fat loss tips to shed kilos without extreme dieting: From portion control to smart workouts

Losing fat doesn't always require extreme dieting or gruelling workouts. Simple changes to your daily habits can make a world of difference. Dr James Dinicolantonio often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Insta family. In his April 18 post, he reveals 8 easy tips to lose fat. Let's take a look at them. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 6 ‘weird’ things to expect when you are losing weight: ‘You lose fat from random spots first’ ) Dr. James Dinicolantonio shares 8 tips for fat loss, emphasising protein intake, proper sleep, and resistance training.(Shutterstock)

1. Eat more protein

Aim for 1-1.25 grams per pound of lean body weight. Protein is the most satiating macronutrient, meaning it keeps you fuller for longer. Plus, 30% of the calories in protein are used during digestion, which makes it a fat-burning ally. Undereating protein is often the reason you can't lose weight.

2. Stop overeating

Overeating often happens on weekends, late at night, or in between meals. The solution? Portion out your food before you start eating, and aim to stop when you're 80% full. This helps prevent unnecessary calorie intake and supports better digestion.

3. Stop eating junk food

Even if you're in a calorie deficit, eating junk food can leave you feeling hungry and can make you metabolically sick. The solution? Throw out the junk food and replace it with whole, nutritious foods that fuel your body properly.

4. Get 8 hours of sleep

Lack of sleep can mess with your metabolism, increase insulin resistance, and cause your body to store more fat per calorie consumed. It also boosts hunger hormones, making you eat more the next day. Prioritise quality sleep like it's your secret weapon for fat loss.

5. Left weights

Focus on building muscle, as it helps you burn more calories at rest. While cardio is great for cardiovascular health, resistance training is the key to increasing your overall calorie burn.

6. Walk every day

Aim to walk at least 30 minutes daily, a simple yet powerful habit that increases calorie burn without triggering extra hunger. Bonus points if you hit 10,000 steps a day.

7. Run and sprint

Running and sprinting are great for visceral fat loss, even if the scale doesn't budge. Your waistline will thank you for it. Aim to run 1 mile 3-4 times a week and sprint for 15-30 seconds in 3-5 sets, 3 times a week. These intense bursts can help torch fat, especially around your midsection.

8. Fight sugar cravings

Struggling with sugar cravings? Try these hacks instead of giving in:

fruit like apples, watermelon, grapes, or berries

Pair with protein—Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese, eggs, or meat

Have some salt—try pickles, jerky, or unrefined salt to curb cravings fast

These combos help balance your blood sugar and keep you full longer.