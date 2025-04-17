Fitness coach shares 6 ‘weird’ things to expect when you are losing weight: ‘You lose fat from random spots first’

Embarking on a weight loss journey is often full of surprises, and not all of them are what you'd expect. While the goal is to get healthier and shed those extra pounds, the process can bring about some weird and unexpected changes, both physically and emotionally. Weight loss journeys can bring unexpected physical and emotional changes.(Pexels)

Fitness coach Dillon Swinney often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Insta family. In his April 15 post, he reveals 6 weird things that happen when you're actually losing weight. (Also read: Fitness coach says eating these 10 fruits can help you burn belly fat: Berries, apples, kiwi and more )

1. You'll feel hungrier at first

Your body is adjusting to fewer calories so hunger is normal, not a red flag. Stay hydrated, eat high-volume foods, and it gets easier.

2. The scale might go up

Fat loss isn't always reflected immediately. Water weight, muscle soreness, hormones, and digestion all affect the number. Track trends, not days.

3. You lose fat from random spots first

You can't spot-reduce. Your body decides where fat comes off first — usually not your problem areas. Stay consistent and trust the process.

4. You'll get sudden bursts of energy

Better food, better movement, better sleep, all of this leads to increased energy and mood (even if you're in a calorie deficit).

5. You might feel more emotional or irritable

Fat loss is physical and mental. Lower calories, less comfort food, and lifestyle changes can affect your mood. Awareness is key, manage stress, sleep, and routines.

6. Your clothes get loose before the scale moves

Inches lost usually show up first. This is why progress pics and how your clothes fit are more reliable than obsessing over the scale.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.