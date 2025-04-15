Fitness coach says eating these 10 fruits can help you burn belly fat: Berries, apples, kiwi and more

Struggling to get rid of stubborn belly fat despite working out and eating clean? You're not alone. While there's no magic trick, certain foods can support your fat-loss journey, especially fruits that are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and metabolism-boosting nutrients. Including fruits such as berries, apples, and grapefruit in your diet can boost metabolism and aid belly fat loss.

Fitness Coach Dillon Swinney often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Insta family. In one of his posts, he shares 10 fruits you should start eating to lose belly fat. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 7-step weight-loss plan to help you shed 20 kg: ‘No starvation, no crash diet’ )

Fruits can help you burn belly fat

"No certain food is going to make you lose weight on its own, but these fruits helped me stay in a caloric deficit, which promoted fat loss. Fruits are a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth without derailing your fat loss goals," says Dillon.

Let's take a look at his go-to list of fruits that supported his belly fat loss journey:

Which 10 fruits you should eat

1. Berries (Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries): Packed with antioxidants and fiber, they help boost metabolism and reduce belly fat.

2. Apples: High in fiber, apples keep you full and curb overeating, helping with fat loss.

3. Grapefruit: Known for its fat-burning properties, grapefruit can lower insulin levels and promote fat loss.

4. Avocados: Full of healthy fats, avocados keep you satisfied and support fat metabolism.

5. Pineapple: Contains bromelain, an enzyme that can aid digestion and reduce bloating.

6. Kiwi: High in vitamin C and fiber, kiwis help reduce belly fat and improve digestion.

7. Watermelon: With high water content, it keeps you hydrated and helps control hunger.

8. Peaches: Full of fiber and low in calories, peaches help reduce fat while satisfying your sweet cravings.

9. Papaya: Contains enzymes that help with digestion and can reduce bloating.

10. Oranges: Rich in vitamin C, oranges can boost metabolism and support fat burning.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.